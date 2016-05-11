Which U.S. National Park Best Matches Your Personality?

With over 50 to choose from, planning your next U.S. national park trip is no easy decision. Do you want a place that’s more adventurous or more historical? Well ’grammed or off the beaten path? Whether you’re taking advantage of a free entrance day or planning an off-season romp, take our quiz to find out which of these glorious natural monuments best jives with what you already know you love.

If you weren’t wowed by your result, maybe you were hoping for overnight ideas, a serene drive best taken at sunrise, or something a little more dramatic—firehose of lava, anyone?

Still not sure where to go? Read about the national parks AFAR staffers love to visit again and again. Now get packing!