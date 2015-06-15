Which “Game of Thrones” Kingdom Should You Visit?

Game of Thrones fans know that loyalty to your kingdom is everything—especially now that winter is officially here. Which region of Westeros have you always dreamed of visiting? From Beyond the Wall, to the Vale of Arryn, to King’s Landing (and everywhere in between)—find out which of the Seven Kingdoms is calling your name—then learn where you can actually travel to live out your “Game of Thrones” dreams.

>>Next: You’ll Soon Be Able to Visit Actual “Game of Thrones” Sets