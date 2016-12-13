Which Christmas Market Is Right for You?

Dec 13, 2016
Find out which Christmas market you should attend, whether you're looking to ice skate, watch carolers sing, buy handmade gifts, or simply be merry.
Article continues below advertisement
There are plenty of Christmas celebrations around the world for holiday lovers to enjoy. From old-fashioned gatherings to modern festival extravaganzas, which of these jolly winter events should you attend? Take this quick quiz to find out which Christmas market is perfect for you.
>>Next: 9 Perfectly Christmassy European Cities Without the Crowds
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy