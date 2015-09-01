Home>Travel inspiration

Where to Go Next: Top 10 Shoulder-Season Destinations for Fall

By Julia Cosgrove

Sep 1, 2015

We’re in the final days of summer, when vacations are coming to an end, kids are returning to school, and San Francisco’s sidewalks are becoming a little less clogged with European tourists. It’s easy to get wistful about the end of sandal weather, but I choose to look at it a different way: for those not bound by the academic calendar, we’re about to enter my favorite time of year to travel, the fall shoulder season.

Last month I attended Virtuoso Travel Week, a gathering of nearly 5,000 luxury travel advisors and suppliers from 90 different countries. During the conference, Virtuoso—a network of travel agencies from around the world—revealed which destinations are shaping up to be the hottest for fall. Here they are, ranked by popularity (for data nerds out there, these places have seen the largest percentage of growth in year-over-year bookings for fall leisure travel). Put aside your end-of-summer blues and book now.

The colorful buildings of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Photo by Colin Roohan
1. Vietnam
Start your culinary explorations in Hanoi, then travel south to Hoi An for the iconic dish that was a mystery until writer David Farley came to town.

A scene from Tarn Taran Sahib.
Photo by Julee K.
2. India
If it’s your first trip, witness the visual feast that is Rajasthan.

Moorea, French Polynesia
Photo by Becca Blond

3. French Polynesia
Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Mo’orea, and the 115 other islands in this dreamy region offer first-class scuba diving, crowd-free hiking, and Paul Gauguin paintings in their home turf.

A charred padrons tapa in Spain.
Photo by Flash Parker
4. Spain
Barcelona has tapas, work-life balance, and Sunday rituals down to a science.

Fly fishing in Patagonia.
Photo by Peter Bohler
5. Argentina
Fly fishing, anyone?

Tofino, British Columbia
Photo by Kari Medig
6. Canada
Don’t miss this thoroughly unexpected surf spot.

St. Thomas is the home to the USVI capital, Charlotte Amalie.
Photo by Melissa Alvarado Sierra
7. U.S. Virgin Islands
Our local expert is making a bold claim: the best beach in the known universe is right on St. Croix.

Peru: Where llamas are lawnmowers.
Photo by Joseph Cyr
8. Peru
Go for the ceviche, stay for the pisco.

Costa Rica's beaches are pristine.
Photo by James Nelson
9. Costa Rica
We called it in January: The Caribbean coast is where it’s at.

Amsterdam's canals are stunning.
Photo by Melissa Adams
10. The Netherlands
Dutch gezelligheid is the perfect souvenir to bring home.

Want more? Check out more amazing travel ideas for shoulder season!

