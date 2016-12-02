Where to Go Next

Where should AFAR readers go in 2017? That was the question I asked our team six months ago, when we started planning and developing the January/February 2017 issue. Led by Associate Editor Aislyn Greene, we opted for a wildly ambitious approach: AFAR’s first full issue devoted to where to go in the year ahead. These 100 destinations have been pitched, analyzed, debated, and, finally, edited into a wanderlust-inducing jigsaw puzzle to explore here.

These places are notable for one or more reasons: new hotels; new cultural institutions; more accessibility for American travelers. We decided to go big and go home with a list of 16 destinations in the United States that our staff has visited recently and recommends from personal experience.

But we didn’t stop there. Rather than being wholly didactic, we also wanted to hear from you, our readers, about the trips you’re dreaming about for 2017. Our premier Travelers’ Choice Awards demonstrate your wide range of travel preferences and styles. Click here for the full list of nominees and winners.