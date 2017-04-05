Home>Travel inspiration

Where to Find Paradise in Bali

By Jennifer Flowers

Apr 5, 2017

From the March/April 2017 issue

Courtesy of Mandapa

This Balinese getaway is the reset you need

I tapped into the spiritual magic of the city of Ubud on a recent trip to Bali, thanks to the new Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, located a 10-minute drive out of town. A stroll through a working rice paddy and past an ancient temple led me to my villa, one of 25 on the Ayung River. From my private pool, I watched as a wall of riverside vegetation undulated with the breeze, my idyll occasionally punctuated by the shouts of passing rafting groups. On a more exploratory day, a tour in the resort’s vintage Volkswagen 181 convertible took me to a purification ceremony at the Tirta Empul water temple. I spent evenings in Mandapa’s spa, where a blind healer steered me away from bad energy, and Indah, my Balinese masseuse, aligned my body with my blissed-out mind.—From $495.

