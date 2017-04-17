Where to Eat in South Africa’s Next Big Food City

Cape Town-based chef Luke Dale-Roberts talks about his new restaurant in Johannesburg's iconic Saxon Hotel and sheds light on Joburg's evolving culinary scene.

Tell us about your restaurant, Luke Dale Roberts X The Saxon.

I did a pop-up at the iconic Saxon Hotel in 2016, and it was so successful that I opened it permanently. There isn’t much fine dining in Johannesburg, so I’m happy to fill that spot. The hotel’s aesthetic is modern African, and the restaurant’s design follows suit: There are handpainted indigenous flowers on the walls by South African artist Shaune Rogatschnig, and we use crockery by local ceramicist John Bauer. We also added a few grande dame–style touches, such as wood paneling and brass fixtures.

How do you incorporate South African ingredients into your dishes?

I like to experiment with fynbos [vegetation indigenous to South Africa’s western Cape], but you need to be careful how you use it, because it can be very medicinal in flavor. One example of that would be buchu leaves, which I use in cures and oils. We use a lot of wild game, such as springbok, and local seafood, including snoek, which is an ugly little fish that’s not well known overseas. We smoke it and make a pâté out of it.

What should guests order?