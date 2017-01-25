Where Our Editors Are Going in 2017

From Hawaii toVenice, we’re traveling fearlessly this year

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

“For spring break, we’re going to the Big Island. My 10-year-old has never been to the Big Island and he’s intrigued by the whole lava situation. Plus, the last time I was there, we went kayaking and some dolphins swam right by us, so I want to go back and say hi. Then in the summer, we’re going to Croatia for a nice long trip. We’re starting in Dubrovnik and then making our way up to Istria, where we’re renting a house with our friends from college. We did this with the same group a few years back in Provence and it was great. We wanted to go someplace new, but we’ve still got some of the same key ingredients: good food, historic towns, not far from the coast. Last time, all our kids got along well, so we’re hoping that’ll still be the case. If not, well, I’ve heard they have wine there.”—Jeremy Saum, executive editor “Aspen is one of my spirit places. The pure natural beauty combined with amazing outdoor activities, world-class food, and a laid-back atmosphere call to me in my sleep. Now that Emirates just announced non-stop service between Newark and Athens, getting to Greece has never been easier. We’ll spend a day or two in Athens but we’re going to spend our time in the islands. I’m planning on visting Santorini and then getting in some serious beach time in Paros and Antiparos. Lastly, I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve never been to Japan. As a lover of all things zen, sushi, green tea, and nature, Japan will deliver in full. I’ll also try to get to the northern island of Hokkaido, which has beckoned me ever since this AFAR feature story.”—Joe Diaz, CPO/Cofounder Courtesy of Unsplash.com “I’m going on a cruise with my in-laws. Not something my wife and I would normally choose to do, but it’s kind of a carrot to encourage her parents to visit my mum in England. If you’re flying that far, you might as well see more of the Old World, right? We’re starting in Athens and ending in Barcelona , with a whole bunch of Italy along the way. Then time with my family in England, and a chance to explore London, Bath, and Oxford. It’s one of those things where we are really excited because they are really excited. I never thought I’d say it, but I’m actually looking forward to taking a cruise!”—Nick Rowlands, guides editor