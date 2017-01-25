Where Our Editors Are Going in 2017

Photo by Brian Finke
From Hawaii toVenice, we’re traveling fearlessly this year
This year at AFAR, we are committed to living our core values more than ever before. In our January/February issue, we dedicated every page to 2017 travel inspiration. We’re now reflecting on what travel means to us and what inspires us to explore. Travel has taught us that what we share is greater than what divides us, that we need to keep an open mind, and that curiosity and tolerance lead to understanding. Here’s where we're planning to learn a thing or two this year.
“I have been traveling full-time since October 2014. After spending most of 2016 road-tripping across America, I am heading back to Bangkok on a six-month visa in mid-January. The boyfriend and I are renting an apartment in Old Town but planning to take side trips about once a month. We head to Luang Prabang in February and are looking into Ishigaki for March and Perth and Margaret River for April. Of course, we also want to see the new Maiiam Contemporary Art Museum in Chiang Mai and eat ourselves into a coma in Isaan.”—Ashlea Halpern, editor at large
“This year, I’m planning a honeymoon, which, as a traveler, is even more exciting than planning my wedding. A stop in Hawaii is a definite—it’s our absolute favorite place on Earth—but we’re looking to spend the majority of our time off the grid in French Polynesia. My hotel wish list includes the St. Regis Bora Bora, Le Taha’a, and The Brando (a girl can dream)—check them out for some serious wanderlust.”—Danielle Walsh, senior editor
“I’m going to Oaxaca in March, inspired by Chris Colin’s story on mezcal in the May/June issue of AFAR.”—Greg Sullivan, CEO/Cofounder
“I’m planning a trip up to Oregon for the solar eclipse in August! Specifically, there’s a weeklong music and arts festival happening in the Ochoco National Forest (put on by the same people who do Symbiosis Gathering), with yoga, workshops, multiple stages of music, dance classes, and more. All of that is just the background of the main event, though: the total solar eclipse on August 21.”—Sarah Purkrabek, editorial assistant
“For spring break, we’re going to the Big Island. My 10-year-old has never been to the Big Island and he’s intrigued by the whole lava situation. Plus, the last time I was there, we went kayaking and some dolphins swam right by us, so I want to go back and say hi. Then in the summer, we’re going to Croatia for a nice long trip. We’re starting in Dubrovnik and then making our way up to Istria, where we’re renting a house with our friends from college. We did this with the same group a few years back in Provence and it was great. We wanted to go someplace new, but we’ve still got some of the same key ingredients: good food, historic towns, not far from the coast. Last time, all our kids got along well, so we’re hoping that’ll still be the case. If not, well, I’ve heard they have wine there.”—Jeremy Saum, executive editor
“Aspen is one of my spirit places. The pure natural beauty combined with amazing outdoor activities, world-class food, and a laid-back atmosphere call to me in my sleep. Now that Emirates just announced non-stop service between Newark and Athens, getting to Greece has never been easier. We’ll spend a day or two in Athens but we’re going to spend our time in the islands. I’m planning on visting Santorini and then getting in some serious beach time in Paros and Antiparos. Lastly, I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve never been to Japan. As a lover of all things zen, sushi, green tea, and nature, Japan will deliver in full. I’ll also try to get to the northern island of Hokkaido, which has beckoned me ever since this AFAR feature story.”—Joe Diaz, CPO/CofounderBarcelona, with a whole bunch of
Italy along the way. Then time with my family in England, and a chance to explore London, Bath, and Oxford. It’s one of those things where we are really excited because they are really excited. I never thought I’d say it, but I’m actually looking forward to taking a cruise!”—Nick Rowlands, guides editor
“One of my big trips in 2017 will be a 10-day roots trip through Puerto Rico. My partner’s family is from the island, so we’re going as a group to road trip from San Juan and Ponce, where some of her family still lives. Even if we didn’t have this specific reason to visit, I’d be interested in going: the bioluminescent bay! The produce! The drag shows! I want to do, eat, and see it all. Concerns over Zika have affected tourism to the island, but if you take precautions (and if you aren’t pregnant or planning to become pregnant soon), you can travel safely in the country. I’m also obsessed with the idea of visiting Okinawa, New Orleans, and Maine in 2017. In other words, my Hopper queue is very full.”—Aislyn Greene, senior editor
“2017 will primarily be a year of reconnecting with old favorites. I’m particularly excited to go back to Tulum for the first time in 20 years this spring, to experience René Redzepi's highly-anticipated Noma pop-up. I often travel for major art happenings, so I’ll also be making my biannual pilgrimage to Venice this summer, to attend the 57th Biennale International and spend days exploring large-scale installations by international artists from the U.S. to the U.A.E. That said, 2017 is also the year I’ll finally visit New Orleans (a major gap in my travel resume). You’ll find me exploring the Big Easy this fall, with AFAR Experiences.”—Arabella Bowen, digital executive editor
