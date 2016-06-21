Where, How, and Why to Celebrate Pride This Month

This time last year, we were celebrating a historic Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage. This year, we are in the midst of mourning a historic hate crime—one of the largest in modern U.S. times and an act of terrorism against the LGBT community that happens to dovetail with Pride.

That’s to say: 2016 Pride is an especially important one. Because there are a number of Americans openly celebrating the death of 49 innocent queer people of color. Because there are parades, like this weekend’s in Houston, that are receiving death threats over social media. Because anyone who thought for a moment that “gay equality” was now a thing can look around and see the different shades of hate so clearly. And because not going out and celebrating is exactly what homophobes across the world want you to do.

So this month, live boldly. Party for all the progress that’s been fought for and all that’s to come. Call your LGBT friends and say you love them (after you’ve called your representatives about certain policies). Then have one of these gloriously gay American experiences that folks of any persuasion can enjoy.

After Stonewall