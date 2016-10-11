Where a Former Food Editor Took Her First Vacation in Years

Greece may be the perfect mix of history and relaxation.

When you haven’t taken a real vacation in half a decade, deciding where to go is a big decision. That’s why former Lucky Peach executive editor Rachel Khong—who was looking for a place that was interesting enough to keep her entertained but also allowed for some much-deserved relaxation—chose Greece. Khong recently finished a five-year run at Lucky Peach. She’d been on board since the second issue and is now figuring out her next move while she gears up to promote her debut novel Goodbye, Vitamin and a sort-of cookbook that she wrote for Lucky Peach titled All About Eggs, which is—you guessed it—all about eggs. She recently spent two weeks in Athens, Sifnos, Folégandros, and Santorini trying to live like the Greeks do: moving slowly, taking everything as it comes (including a ferry strike), and eating enough Greek salads to last a lifetime. What did you love most about Greece? My boyfriend and I kept saying that we wanted to go somewhere old-timey, and Greece obviously qualified. So I really loved going to see the ruins, which is one of thetouristy things to do, but still amazing. I also just loved being there because it was my first real vacation in five years, which was pretty special. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of traveling but it’s always been for work. When you travel for work, it’s always kind of stressful wondering if you’re getting enough for the story, so I always feel like I’m not completely enjoying a place, I’m not totally allowed to just be there. So it just felt really nice to not have to worry about that. What were some of the old-timey things you saw?

Seeing the Acropolis in Athens was really cool, but in Santorini there was this Bronze Age ruin called Akrotiri, and it was from a civilization that had lived there in the 1600s BCE. The town was essentially wiped out by a volcano that had erupted, but it was all preserved so you could see down to where the main street would have been or where the market was. They actually found this market area where there were these big ceramics that merchants would sell things from, sort of like in bulk. Did you hit the beaches? I feel like I’m not really a lying-on-the-beach person, but the beaches in Greece are just so beautiful and different than other beaches. Every beach on each of the islands had its own charm, and everywhere the water was so clear and perfect for swimming. We saw an amazing sunset from a beach in Sifnos. In Santorini, there are beaches with different colored sand from volcanic eruptions, so there’s a red beach and black beach and white beach. They’re stunning. Also, on our last day in Folégandros, we went to three different beaches that were only accessible by boat. Some guy just picks you up and drops you off at a beach and then you’re essentially stranded there until the next boat comes. Rabbit Matsata at Irene's in Folégandros Photo by Rachel Khong Where did you eat? We went to one place that was really amazing in this little village in Folégandros called Ano Meria. I think that I saw more donkeys than people there, and it was this place called Irene’s. It was sort of a little grocery store and there was a grandmother who cooks the food, and she just sits you down and asks, “What would you like to eat?” There’s no menu, so we asked what she had and she just listed things off. We had a Greek salad, of course, but what we had read about was a dish called matsata. It’s a super-rustic handmade pasta that’s served with a ragout that has huge hunks of meat. Her version was with rabbit, and it was tomatoey and oily (in a good way), and it was topped with a salty feta-type cheese.

