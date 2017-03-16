Home>Travel inspiration

What’s Your International Sports IQ?

By Nicole Antonio

Mar 16, 2017

When in Brazil, attending a fútbol match is a must.
Photo By HIam Augustinho/Unsplash

When in Brazil, attending a fútbol match is a must.

March Madness is just a small slice of the pie.

You know your alma mater’s fight song backwards and forwards. You have jerseys for every major player on your hometown’s team. Maybe your Olympics trivia is even up to snuff. But do you know how much Japan loves baseball, or how seriously New Zealand takes rugby? (Hint: Very seriously. The lowest the All Blacks have ever been ranked is third in the world.) Spring training is over—it’s time to test your (knowledge of) athletic prowess.

