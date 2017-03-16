What’s Your International Sports IQ?

Mar 16, 2017
When in Brazil, attending a fútbol match is a must.
March Madness is just a small slice of the pie.
You know your alma mater’s fight song backwards and forwards. You have jerseys for every major player on your hometown’s team. Maybe your Olympics trivia is even up to snuff. But do you know how much Japan loves baseball, or how seriously New Zealand takes rugby? (Hint: Very seriously. The lowest the All Blacks have ever been ranked is third in the world.) Spring training is over—it’s time to test your (knowledge of) athletic prowess.
