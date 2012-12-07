What Traveling Well Means Today

When we launched AFAR in 2009, we wanted to create a magazine for well-traveled readers who valued connecting with locals and having deep, meaningful experiences around the world. At its core, AFAR is about experiential travel—following your passions and seeking out the authentic essence of a place. We know that this kind of travel can take many forms. In past issues we’ve focused on food and on design. In this issue (January/February 2013) we’re taking an experiential approach to wellness travel.

Every spring for the past few years, I’ve gone to Tulum, Mexico, for a week of intense yoga and Pilates at the ecoresort Amansala.

The exercise is wonderful in itself, but I’m even more grateful for the week away from my laptop. I spend seven days staring at the Caribbean Sea and listening to the wind blow outside my cabana. For one week, I get away from the seemingly infinite tabs on my web browser.

For me, in the parlance of yogis, the trip is nourishing and grounding. I loll about on hammock beds on the beach and read a pile of books. (Last spring the stack included Cheryl Strayed’s Wild and Katherine Boo’s Behind the Beautiful Forevers.) The trip offers more than just an escape. I swim in the sea and in the underground cenotes that dot the Yucatán Peninsula. I hike up, down, and around Mayan ruins. I eat fresh mangoes and jicama salad, and drink the juice of coconuts plucked right off trees.