What to Do in New York This Month: Craft Distillers Festival & "Cry Baby"

We all know about St Patrick's Day, but this month also brings an art exhibit that fans of both drawing and boxing will love. Plus, parents and everyone else will laugh out loud at this honest portrayal of motherhood by comedian Jamie Aderski. AFAR Local is now coming to your inbox monthly with the best events to help you travel deeper in your own city. AFAR Local is our monthly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. March 1 - 18 | Closing soon: Opera

“Roméo et Juliette”

Chances are you’ve read Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet, and seen a theatrical production or two—or at the very least a movie adaptation. But if you haven’t experienced it as an opera (or even if you have), the Metropolitan Opera House is the place to do so, and this year’s highly lauded performance runs through March 18. Director Barlett Sher has freshened up Charles Gounod’s opera, originally performed in 1867, while the stunning sets and period costumes truly transport you. The opera is performed in French, with subtitles in English, German, and Spanish.

Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York | From $27 | website March 1 - 26 | Closing soon: Art exhibit

“Muhammad Ali, LeRoy Neiman, and the Art of Boxing”

Art might not the be first thing that comes to mind when you think of famed boxer Muhammad Ali. But he and the artist LeRoy Neiman developed an enduring friendship in the 1960s that resulted in an impressive body of work, from watercolors to quick sketches of Ali both in and out of the ring. Neiman even taught Ali to draw, and the exhibit at the New York Historical Society—which closes March 26—includes some works by Ali. A concurrent exhibit, I Am King of the World, displays photos of Ali by famed photographer George Kalinsky.

New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York | $20 | website

March 3 | Comedy

“Cry Baby: My (Reluctant) Journey into Motherhood”

When actress and comedian Jamie Aderski had a baby, she felt like everyone had been lying about everything from birth to child rearing. So instead of saying things were going fine, she decided to channel all of the frustration of those early days of motherhood into a comedic one-woman show aptly named Cry Baby. With three show dates in March (March 3, 10, and 31), there’s no excuse to miss this raw and hysterical portrayal of parenthood that’s just as appropriate for those who have kids at home as for those who intend never to procreate.

7:00 PM | People’s Improv Theater, The Striker, 123 E. 23rd St., New York | $7 | website March 9 - 12 | Books

New York Antiquarian Book Fair

If old books are your thing, then the New York Antiquarian Book Fair is basically your Coachella. Join hundreds of other bibliophiles for four days of rare books, maps, manuscripts, and ephemera at the Park Avenue Armory. Now in its 57th year, the fair brings together some 200 dealers to display and sell their wares, all of which have been carefully examined and are guaranteed to be authentic. Go for the open hours, or if you have your own rare books that you think might be worth something, check out Discovery Day on March 12, when exhibitors will be on hand to offer free advice and appraisals.

Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave., New York | From $10 | website New York Antiquarian Book Fair Courtesy of the New York Antiquarian Book Fair March 11 - 12 | Animals

Cat Camp

Celebrate your feline friends at Cat Camp, the city’s first feline-focused conference and adoption event. Check out any of the several adoption events and fairs taking place throughout the weekend, including one focusing on senior and special-needs cats. Also check out the various fun and educational talks, with topics like how to care for community cats, save orphan kittens, and catify your home. There will also be vendors from around the country showcasing their kitty-inspired products, so you can stock up on swag for you and your pet.

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., New York | From $20 | website

