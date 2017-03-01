What to Do in New York This Month: Craft Distillers Festival & "Cry Baby"

Courtesy of the New York Antiquarian Book Fair
Mar 1, 2017
Courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera
“Roméo et Juliette”
The best of what to do in and around New York this month
Article continues below advertisement
We all know about St Patrick's Day, but this month also brings an art exhibit that fans of both drawing and boxing will love. Plus, parents and everyone else will laugh out loud at this honest portrayal of motherhood by comedian Jamie Aderski. AFAR Local is now coming to your inbox monthly with the best events to help you travel deeper in your own city.
AFAR Local is our monthly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.
March 1 - 18 | Closing soon: Opera
“Roméo et Juliette”
Chances are you’ve read Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet, and seen a theatrical production or two—or at the very least a movie adaptation. But if you haven’t experienced it as an opera (or even if you have), the Metropolitan Opera House is the place to do so, and this year’s highly lauded performance runs through March 18. Director Barlett Sher has freshened up Charles Gounod’s opera, originally performed in 1867, while the stunning sets and period costumes truly transport you. The opera is performed in French, with subtitles in English, German, and Spanish.
Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York | From $27 | website
March 1 - 26 | Closing soon: Art exhibit
“Muhammad Ali, LeRoy Neiman, and the Art of Boxing”
Art might not the be first thing that comes to mind when you think of famed boxer Muhammad Ali. But he and the artist LeRoy Neiman developed an enduring friendship in the 1960s that resulted in an impressive body of work, from watercolors to quick sketches of Ali both in and out of the ring. Neiman even taught Ali to draw, and the exhibit at the New York Historical Society—which closes March 26—includes some works by Ali. A concurrent exhibit, I Am King of the World, displays photos of Ali by famed photographer George Kalinsky.
New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York | $20 | website
Article continues below advertisement
March 3 | Comedy
“Cry Baby: My (Reluctant) Journey into Motherhood”
When actress and comedian Jamie Aderski had a baby, she felt like everyone had been lying about everything from birth to child rearing. So instead of saying things were going fine, she decided to channel all of the frustration of those early days of motherhood into a comedic one-woman show aptly named Cry Baby. With three show dates in March (March 3, 10, and 31), there’s no excuse to miss this raw and hysterical portrayal of parenthood that’s just as appropriate for those who have kids at home as for those who intend never to procreate.
7:00 PM | People’s Improv Theater, The Striker, 123 E. 23rd St., New York | $7 | website
March 9 - 12 | Books
New York Antiquarian Book Fair
If old books are your thing, then the New York Antiquarian Book Fair is basically your Coachella. Join hundreds of other bibliophiles for four days of rare books, maps, manuscripts, and ephemera at the Park Avenue Armory. Now in its 57th year, the fair brings together some 200 dealers to display and sell their wares, all of which have been carefully examined and are guaranteed to be authentic. Go for the open hours, or if you have your own rare books that you think might be worth something, check out Discovery Day on March 12, when exhibitors will be on hand to offer free advice and appraisals.
Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave., New York | From $10 | website
March 11 - 12 | Animals
Cat Camp
Celebrate your feline friends at Cat Camp, the city’s first feline-focused conference and adoption event. Check out any of the several adoption events and fairs taking place throughout the weekend, including one focusing on senior and special-needs cats. Also check out the various fun and educational talks, with topics like how to care for community cats, save orphan kittens, and catify your home. There will also be vendors from around the country showcasing their kitty-inspired products, so you can stock up on swag for you and your pet.
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., New York | From $20 | website
Article continues below advertisement
March 23 - 26 | Comedy & dance
Comedy in Dance Festival
These two forms of expression aren’t often taken together, but for the eighth year running the Comedy in Dance Festival proves that they are a natural pairing. This festival highlights a range of movement-based work, so expect to see a variety of performances from choreographers, clowns, and comics—none of whom take themselves too seriously. Performances explore, among other topics, the restrictive nature of pants, modern day vaudeville, and the absurdity of pop culture.
Muriel Schulman Theater, 106 Calyer St., Brooklyn | From $16 | website
March 25 | Drink
Craft Distillers Festival
Dust off your best Gatsby-style outfit and head to the Craft Distillers Festival, where 20 craft distillers will be pouring more than 60 spirits as a 1920s jazz band keeps the party going. Two sessions are available for the speakeasy-themed experience, which includes all the craft spirits you care to drink, with food available for purchase. VIP admission will get you an extra hour of fun.
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, New York | From $95 | website
March 30 - April 7 | Film festival
Havana Film Festival
Now in its 18th year, the Havana Film Festival celebrates the richness and diversity of Latin American cinema. With a variety of award-winning feature films, documentaries, shorts, animation, and classics, as well as new independent films rarely screened in the United States, the festival offers the full spectrum of movies from Latin American countries. It all kicks off with a screening of the feature film Esteban, about a nine-year-old who aspires to be a pianist.
Times & locations vary | From $25 | website
April 24 - 26 | Music
Diana Ross
Don’t miss out on tickets to see living legend Diana Ross perform live. Choose among three nights at City Center and settle in for a performance of songs spanning her impressive career. The famous Supremes headliner has too many hits to count, but expect favorites like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.” You can try not to dance in your seat, but resistance is probably futile.
7:30 PM | New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St., New York | From $60 | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
>>Next: The Strangeness and Delight of Taking Your Parents on Vacation
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy