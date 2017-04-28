What to Do in New York This May: Five Boro Craft Beer Fest & Listen to Your Mother

Be the first to taste the newest craft beers from around the five boroughs—and enjoy some old favorites while you’re at it. Celebrate Mother’s Day early with a show full of original readings about parenting, or hit the freshest brunch in town at the Queens Botanical Garden.

AFAR Local is our monthly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

May 2 | Literature

PEN America World Voices Festival

With over 150 global authors and artists, PEN America World Voices Festival is this country’s only international literature festival, and it has become a highly anticipated annual event. This year’s festival will explore the theme of gender and power. Check out the dozens of readings, conversations, and performances from such noteworthy voices as Jamaica Kincaid, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee.

Times and locations vary | From $0 | website

May 3 - 7 | Art

Art New York and CONTEXT New York

Kicking off New York Art Week are two concurrent art fairs that will feature more than 1,200 artists from over 120 contemporary and modern galleries from 50 countries. At Art New York there will be works for sale by modern masters like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Willem de Kooning, as well as installations like Welcome, which examines the refugee crisis and whose proceeds go toward the U.S.A. for UNHCR, which supports the UN Refugee Agency. CONTEXT New York, meanwhile, focuses more on emerging and mid-career artists.

Pier 94, 711 12th Ave., New York | From $40 | website

May 6 | Performing arts

Listen to Your Mother

With the tagline “giving motherhood a microphone,” the event Listen to Your Mother has become a national phenomenon with annual readings in dozens of cities. Now in its eighth year, the productions each boast a unique cast and set of original stories that celebrate motherhood in all its challenging glory. This year’s New York performance features stories from 10 people with a variety of backgrounds.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the New York show will go to support Safe Horizons.

6:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W. 114th St., New York | $20 | website

May 12 | Drink

Five Boro Craft Beer Fest

Join the craft brew revolution at the fourth annual Five Boro Craft Beer Festival in Brooklyn. Featuring over 100 beers (some of which have never been publically offered before!) from dozens of breweries, this festival allows each ticketholder unlimited two-ounce tastings. Local cult favorites, including Evil Twin Brewing and Bronx Brewery, will be there, and local restaurants will cater the event.

7:00 PM | The Well, 272 Meserole St., Brooklyn | $85 | website

May 14 | Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Brunch

Whether you are a mom or want to treat your mother to a special event that shows your appreciation, the Mother’s Day brunch at the Queens Botanical Garden is an excellent place to celebrate the holiday. It will be serving two seatings of a delicious farm-to-table brunch with options like frittatas, grilled vegetables with lemon aioli, avocado toast, and a tomato, peach, and burrata caprese salad. Tickets include admission to the garden, so guests can enjoy a pleasant stroll after their meal to admire the foliage.

10:00 AM | Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Queens | $55 | website

May 1 - 16 | Last chance: Fashion

Black Fashion Designers

If you haven’t yet checked out the Black Fashion Designers exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), time is of the essence: It closes on May 16. The exhibit features 75 pieces by 60 designers from the permanent collection of the Museum at FIT, with works dating from the 1950s to the present. Reflecting on issues of diversity (and its lack thereof) in the fashion industry, the exhibit examines the experience of black designers over the decades and the challenges they continue to face, while highlighting the breadth and contribution of seminal designers like Anne Low and Patrick Kelly.

Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Seventh Ave. at 27 St., New York | Free | website