What to do in Miami This September: ArtsLaunch 2017 & Modest Mouse

Art options abound this month in Miami. It’s your last chance to catch Tropikos at the Perez Art Museum Miami, a powerful short film detailing the original meeting of Europeans and Africans. A collaboration with Cuba’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes highlights the relationship between Cuba and Key West. And the latest exhibition by wildlife photographer, scientist, and activist Kirsten Hines aims to reconnect South Floridians with the flora and fauna around them. AFAR Local is our monthly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. September 1 - 17 | Film

“Tropikos”

This month is your last chance to see Ghanaian artist John Akomfrah’s Tropikos screened at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The 37-minute film examines the original encounter between European explorers and people of Africa in the 16th century. Filmed in the Tamar Valley, Tasmania, and Plymouth, England—where the first British slaving excursion left for Africa—the story is as visually stunning as it is poignant.

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | $16 | website Click to plan your trip to Miami September 1 - 23 | Art

“Made in Havana/Made in Key West”

Made in Havana/Made in Key West is the result of a partnership between the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Cuba and local Key West artists—the first exchange of its kind in more than 50 years. The show features 75 works by 40 artists, two of whom have showcased at the acclaimed Venice Biennial. The art focuses on the connections between Key West and Cuba, located just 90 miles from Florida’s southernmost Key.

533 Eaton St., Key West | Free | website September 1 - 30 | Food

Miami Spice

It’s the last month of Miami Spice, which means it’s your last chance to dine at Miami’s hottest restaurants for a fraction of the cost. Get lunch and brunch for just $23 and dinner for $39 at high-end eateries including Kaori (famous for its meals served in stilettos), Shula’s Steak House, and Byblos.

Locations vary | From $23 | website

September 1 - October 1 | Art & activism

“Let Me Tell You About the Birds and the Bees”

Local wildlife photographer, biologist, and conservationist Kirsten Hines’s latest exhibit, Let Me Tell You About the Birds and the Bees, aims to connect South Floridians with their nonhuman neighbors and inspire bird-friendly landscaping. Whether you’re a nature lover, an art buff, or want to learn more about how to make your South Florida garden friendly for the local flora and fauna, Hines’s work will speak to you.

Dade Heritage Trust, 190 SE 12th Terrace, Miami | Free | website September 6 | Music

Modest Mouse

Iconic indie-rock band Modest Mouse has added a stop at Miami Beach’s historic Fillmore on their national tour, and it’s an opportunity to see them that you won’t want to miss. The band’s debut album came out over a decade ago, and they’re not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. They’ll surely play their greatest hits—“Float On” is all but guaranteed—and the whole show will be a lesson in rock history. Mass Gothic, the new project by Noel Heroux (formerly of Hooray for Earth), will open the night.

8:00 PM | 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach | From $46 | website Courtesy of III Point Music Festival III Points Music, Technology, and Arts Festival September 9 | Art

ArtsLaunch 2017

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is hosting over 120 cultural and performing arts groups for ArtsLaunch 2017. The day is a jam-packed celebration of Miami’s cultural scene, featuring free live performances, interactive art exhibits, culinary demonstrations at the on-site restaurant BRAVA, and early access to tickets for the Arsht Center’s brand-new fall art shows.

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM | 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | Free | website September 9 | Music

Symphonic Ellington: Frost School’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra

University of Miami’s Frost School of Music is home to the highly selective Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. The graduate ensemble plays concerts throughout the year in various genres, putting their own spin on classics in jazz, rock, hip-hop, Latin music, and more. Catch them performing the jazzy American tunes of legendary musician Duke Ellington. They’ll revisit his orchestral compositions “Three Black Kings,” “Harlem,” and “The River.” Scott T. Flavin, who has worked with Luciano Pavarotti and Michael Jackson in the past, will direct the show.

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables | $20 | website

September 9 | Art

Blindfold Sculpting

Miami’s residential Kendall neighborhood might not be the first place—or even the second or third—that comes to mind when you think of art in Miami, but all that doubt flies away at Muse Art Studio. The space is hosting a three-hour sculpting class with a twist: Each participant is blindfolded before being given clay to mold. The event is BYOB; a couple glasses of wine beforehand may help to get you inspired. Art instruction, supplies, and music will all be provided. If you miss the September 9th event, Muse opens its doors for another iteration on September 15th.

15436 SW 88th St., Miami | $35 | website September 11 - October 16 | Drink

The Books & Books Wine Appreciation Program

If you love wine and are looking to take a deep dive into the world of terroir, varietals, and more, then Books & Books’ Wine Appreciation Program is for you. The six-week winetasting boot camp is taught by wine enthusiast and author Patrick Alexander and covers the basics as well as investigating wines from around the world. This program is for the truly committed: You’ll meet on Monday evenings for two hours to discuss the week’s theme, and do some tasting, of course. The final meeting will include a dinner prepared by Chef Allen paired with some of the class’s favorite bottles from throughout the course.

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM | 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables | $299 | website October 13 - 15 | Plan ahead: Music festival

III Points Music, Art, and Technology Festival

III Points Music, Art, and Technology Festival, now in its fifth year, has grown quickly since its inception, as shown by this year’s big-ticket headliners: Gorillaz, Nicolas Jaar, and The xx. There will also be art and audio installations, as well as plenty of other fun art and tech to be announced closer to the event. Tickets for this weekend will go fast, so jump on them now.

Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami | From $99 | website