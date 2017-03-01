What to Do in Miami This Month: Ultra Music Festival & Miami Open

March 2 - 12 | Art Festival of the Arts Boca The lineup for the multi-genre show Festival of the Arts Boca has a schedule that spans literature, classical music, food, cartoons, opera, physics, and film. Stop by to hear Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jennifer Egan speak about the line between novelist and journalist or for a performance by Grammy Award–wining saxophonist Branford Marsalis. Other highlights include talks by New Yorker cartoonist Bob Mankoff and theoretical physicist Brian Greene. Times & locations vary | From $30 | website

March 1 - 19 | Closing soon: Art exhibit Julio Le Parc The Julio Le Parc exhibit at Pérez Art Museum Miami has been the backdrop of every Instagram taken at the already photogenic art museum since its opening in December. Go get your photo opp with the large-scale kinetic art before it’s too late; the exhibit, consisting of more than 100 pieces by the Argentine artist, closes March 19. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | $16 | website

It’s time to party: The Festival of the Arts Boca leads the way with events ranging from music to literature, and the Bakehouse Art Complex is having a 30th birthday party. In addition, Miami Music Week ends with a bang thanks to the Ultra Music Festival. AFAR Local is now coming to your inbox monthly with the best events to help you travel deeper in your own city.

March 3 - 12 | Film festival

Miami International Film Festival

The annual Miami International Film Festival is back with another lineup of cinema from around the world. Started in 1984, the festival has grown to 10 days at venues across Miami, including MDC’s Tower Theater Miami in Little Havana, Miami Beach Cinematheque, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema in Wynwood, and more. Check out its website for the complete list of screenings, including films like Serenade for Haiti, about a music school in Port-au-Prince where children use classical music as a form of empowerment.

Times & locations vary | From $9 | website

March 6 | Activism

South Miami Community Conversations on Climate and Sea Level Change

In this new age of interest in civic activism and digital connectivity, it can still be hard to figure out how to play an active role in your community. FIU College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts is here to help with this discussion on climate change and what activists can do to help Miami become a zero-carbon city.

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami | Free | website

March 10 | Art

Bakehouse Art Complex’s 30th Birthday

Before Wynwood became the arts center it’s known as today, Bakehouse was offering a glimpse of things to come. The space has provided a community gathering area and studios for artists of all media for the past 30 years. Join the Bakehouse community to celebrate its 30th birthday with drinks, food, live music, the opening reception of Wild Oasis by Jacqui Roch, a special tour of the facility’s history, and, of course, birthday cake.

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM | 561 NW 32nd St., Miami | Free | website

Julio Le Parc exhibit Courtesy of Pérez Art Museum Miami

March 12 | Latin festival

Calle Ocho Festival

The 40th annual Calle Ocho Festival is more of a party than a traditional street fair. Every year, Little Havana’s main street is shut down to anything but pedestrian traffic, and about a million people come out for the dancing, music, and eating. Part of the Carnaval Miami lineup of events, Calle Ocho Fest focuses on Cuban culture, as well as Latin culture as a whole. This year’s event will also include the third annual Miami Cuban Sandwich Smackdown—a beloved event within the event.

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM | SW 8th St. between 12th Ave. & 27th Ave., Miami | Free | website

March 18 - 19 | Film festival

Rewind/Fast Forward Film Festival

The Wolfson Archives has relaunched its Rewind/Fast Forward Film Festival, a film, video, and media festival focused on Florida, then and now. Part of the larger MemoryLab exhibit at HistoryMiami, this festival will screen films and images that evoke Florida’s past. Stop in to see how different the city looked and felt not so long ago.

101 West Flagler St., Miami | Free with museum admission | website

March 20 - April 6 | Sports

Miami Open

The Miami Open, held at the Tennis Center in Key Biscayne’s Crandon Park, is a must for any tennis fan. This world-class tennis event features the biggest names in the game, including Serena and Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal. And because this is Miami, the tournament has a better party ambiance than other major international tennis events.

7300 Crandon Park Blvd., Key Biscayne | From $7 | website

March 24 - 26 | Music festival

Ultra Music Festival

Technically part of the weeklong Miami Music Week, the three days that make up Ultra are definitely the main attraction. The electronic music festival is located just a short walk away from Miami’s waterfront and attracts 165,000 attendees every year for a mix of live acts and DJ sets from the likes of Major Lazer, Ice Cube, Justice, Afrojack, and David Guetta. The event is sold out, but you can still snag resale tickets on Stubhub.

Bayfront Park, 3914 Commodore Plaza, Miami | From $450 | website

March 26 | Food

Deering Estate Seafood Festival

The 13th Annual Deering Estate Seafood Festival is the perfect way for Food Network junkies to get their fix in real life. The festival has a celebratory feel, complete with a Bahamian Junkanoo parade and Virgin Island stilt walkers. But it’s the seafood that makes this festival truly special. Eat your fill of it from booths by local restaurants or sit in on cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs.

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami | From $15 | website

