What to Do in Los Angeles This Month: Eric Clapton & PaleyFest

The cast from your favorite TV show is answering all your burning questions at PaleyFest. Then a craft beer and artisan cheese pairing at Angel City Brewery will satisfy your hunger. AFAR Local is now coming to your inbox monthly with the best events to help you travel deeper in your own city. AFAR Local is our monthly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. March 1 | Activism

Standing Tall for Tribal Rights

Last year, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe began leading protests against the development of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which would carry crude oil for 1,712 miles from North Dakota to Illinois if constructed. The pipeline passes through sacred American Indian land, including burial sites, as well as posing a threat to water safety for the tribe due to the potential for contamination of their water sources. At this museum panel, UCLA law professors and activists will discuss the pipeline, as well as the ongoing story of Native American land being taken from its people.

7:30 PM | Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles | Free | website

March 2 - 4 | Dance

DRC’s Home Grown at Bootleg

The Dance Resource Center partners with the Bootleg Theater every year to highlight the best emerging L.A. choreographers across the dance spectrum. This year welcomes Nicole Berger and her Company, Rhome, where dancers blend contemporary dance with ballet. Plus, Shirine Rahmini will present the all-female dance troupe Roots and Wings Dance Project, and the talented flamenco dancer Katerina Tomas will leave the audience in awe.

7:30 PM | Bootleg Theater, 2200 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles | $20 | website March 4 | Food

Cupcake and Macaron Tour of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is serious about its sweets, from delicious cupcakes to French macarons practically too beautiful to eat. This two-hour walking tour starts at Sprinkles Cupcakes and ends at Lette Macarons, with plenty of other fine desserts along the way. You’ll have the chance to sample and buy your favorite tasty treats—so you might want to wear your least restrictive pants.

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Sprinkles Cupcakes, 9635 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles | $50 | website March 8 - 11 | Food

All-Star Chef Classic

Michelin-starred and James Beard Award–winning chefs from around the world will gather at L.A. Live for dinners, tastings, and kids cooking classes as part of the All-Star Chef Classic. Explore the tastes of France, Italy, and the United States, or hang out and taste new grilled creations from emerging chefs. You have four days to explore, so come hungry—and leave satiated.

L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles | From $125 | website March 15 | Music

St. Petersburg Philharmonic

Founded in 1882, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic is Russia’s oldest symphony orchestra. Conductor Yuri Temirkanov coaxes each note with precision, and the end result is a smooth, emotional performance. For this show, Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji will be joining in on Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. The melodic and complex piece is the perfect match for these talented instrumentalists.

March 20 | Food

Ale Academy: Guided Cheese and Beer Pairing

Alex Ourieff knows his cheese—as the owner and head cheesemonger at Vagabond Cheese Company, it’s his job. He brings his favorite cheeses for pairing to Angel City Brewery, where Certified Cicerones Dan Shapiro and Keith Ely will weigh in on the brew side of this evening of cheese and beer. The tastes will cover a range of regions, and the event will include a short lesson on the fermentation processes that occur in both foods.

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles | $25 | website March 17 - 26 | TV festival

PaleyFest

Los Angeles is known for its celebrity mingling opportunities, but PaleyFest takes the star stalking to new levels by giving fans unfettered access to the minds behind their favorite sitcoms, cartoons, and shows. Over 10 days, there is programming to feed every television appetite, guaranteed. Each PaleyFest event includes a screening and a Q&A between the audience and the stars. From industry darlings like This Is Us to cult classics like Bob’s Burgers and mainstays like Gray’s Anatomy, almost every TV obsession is represented.

Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles | From $40 | website March 25 | Race

Heart of the City 5K

This dog-friendly race through the streets of downtown Los Angeles raises money for the California Hospital Medical Center. The race starts and ends at the hospital in the heart of the city, and the event will also feature a pancake breakfast, awards ceremony, a dog costume contest, and live music.

8:00 AM | 1401 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles | From $40 | website

