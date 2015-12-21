What to Do in a Ski Town If You Don’t Ski

There's hope for you still

It’s the time of year ski lifts start to hum, mountains become dusted with snow, and ski lovers head to the slopes. But not all adventurous, snow-loving people enjoy barreling down mountains strapped to two narrow planks. I adore snowy adventures, but I hate skiing—and I'm not alone. I recently went to Banff, Canada in the winter to prove it’s not just about skiing. It's possible for adventure buffs to find plenty of chilly, heart-pounding fun and still meet your friends après ski. Here are six great alternatives to seek out before resigning yourself to the lodge. 1. Slide Over the Snow with a Dog Team No one likes to run and play in the snow more than sled dogs. At Snowy Owl Dog Sled Tours you can learn how to be a musher and drive your own team through the woods. Once you get the hang of the commands, you’ll even be able to drive your team out onto frozen lakes. Be sure to give your dogs lots of encouragement and you’ll be rewarded with an adventurous ride. At the end, take time to cuddle with your dog team; these dogs love people as much as they love running in the snow. 2. Slow Down and Understand the Lure of Ice Fishing

While your friends are on the slopes, you can catch dinner! Big Jim is a local guide who will welcome you into his fishing shanty and introduce you to the world of ice fishing. Some may think sitting on a cold lake waiting for fish to bite isn’t very adventurous. However, I learned it’s not just about fishing; it’s about the whole journey. The journey includes a morning stop at the bakery, a drive out through the mountains, wildlife sightings, a hike through the woods to the lake, drilling holes, cooking food, and catching your dinner if you are lucky. There’s nothing more exhilarating than feeling the line tug, and reeling in your first fish though the ice with Big Jim as your cheerleader. 3. Get Your Heart Pounding with Snowshoe Hiking If you love to hike, don’t let the snow stop you. Rent some snowshoes and hit the trails. Banff is a hiking mecca in the summer, and it has just as many snowshoe trails in the winter. The trails are well marked and groomed, plus you’ll have no bears to worry about in the winter. You’ll work up a sweat quickly at altitude, so be sure to take plenty of fluids and snacks for energy. You can hire a nature guide to lead you, go out independently, or go remote and take to the air heli-snowshoeing. 4. Climb an Ice Waterfall

