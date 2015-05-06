Home>Travel inspiration

What Hotel Should You Stay at, According to Your Personality?

By Samantha Juda

May 6, 2015

As featured in our Travel Vanguard package, hotels are the new creative hubs. And we want to help you find your new favorite hotel. Don’t know where to start? Take this quiz to discover your hotel personality—and where you should go (and stay) next. From business-savy hotspots to a new take on hostels, you can’t go wrong with any of these hotels. Mingle, get inspired—and maybe sleep a little, too.

Photo courtesy of Tommie Hudson Square

