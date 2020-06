What $150 Gets You in Hotels around the World

Part of the fun when you’re traveling on a budget? Finding that cool (and affordable) hotel worth writing home about. Here’s what you can get for $150 right now in 10 cities around the world.

1. New York: Urban Cowboy

This four-room B&B in Brooklyn (pictured above) is a bit off the beaten path, but the industrial Brooklyn meets American West vibe is about as hip as East Williamsburg gets. The Dream Catcher room is so small it barely fits a single bed, and a shared bathroom is down the hall, but it comes with breakfast and access to the parlor floor, backyard, and a whirlpool. From $150, urbancowboybnb.com

2. San Francisco: Mystic Hotel by Charlie Palmer

Photo courtesy of Mystic Hotel

Thanks to promotions through the end of this year, $150 goes a long way at the newly renovated Mystic Hotel by Charlie Palmer, located on the border between Union Square, Chinatown , and FiDi. You might score a compact Mystic Junior room (150 to 195 square feet) with exposed brick walls, a slightly larger Mystic Guest Room with a bay window, or sometimes even a junior suite, depending on the night. Book via mobile for the best deals. Promotional rates from $139–$150, mystichotel.com

3. Cartagena: Alfiz Boutique Hotel

Photo courtesy of Alfiz Boutique Hotel

Built in the 17th century in the heart of Cartagena’s atmospheric old city (a UNESCO-Heritage Site), the Alfiz has eight rooms, a peaceful ambience, and décor inspired by the Colombian destination’s rich history (four poster beds; carved wooden mirrors; exposed beam ceilings). Right now you can snag standard rooms for a steal, with breakfast and Wi-Fi included, and an airport transfer if you stay three nights or more. From $131, alfizhotel.com

4. Rio de Janeiro: Casa Cool Beans

Photo courtesy of Casa Cool Beans

This adults-only B&B in the cool Santa Theresa neighborhood has all the things Brazil is loved for: festive colors, tropical gardens, eye-popping works by local artists. The downside? It’s a little ways from the beach. Thanks to the fall of the real (BRL), the four-person duplex, with its semi-private outdoor patio, can now be had for $150. From $150, casacoolbeans.com

5. London: citizenM

Courtesy of CitizenM

“Absolutely no trouser presses, bellboys, or stupid pillow chocolates” is one of the mottoes of this smart hotel, part of an upstart brand that focuses on what today’s travelers care about. This 192-room hotel, on the south side of the Thames in Bankside near the Tate Modern , prioritizes stylish design, comfy king-size beds, rain showers, and a robust Wi-Fi connection. From $166, citizenm.com

6. Paris: Hotel Paris France

St. Elisabeth de Hongerie Church, located next to Hotel Paris France Photo by Mbzt/Wikimedia Commons

A solid two-star hotel between the Marais, the Louvre, the Paris Opera, and the city’s best department stores, this historic hotel dates to 1910. The 46 renovated rooms have all the modern amenities (AC, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi) and are way more comfortable and stylish than you’d expect with this price tag in Paris. The triple rooms each have a queen bed and an extra ten feet of space, meaning three adults can fit comfortably. From $146, paris-france-hotel.com

7. Bangkok: Sofitel So Bangkok