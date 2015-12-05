What $150 Gets You in Hotels around the World

A solid two-star hotel between the Marais, the Louvre , the Paris Opera , and the city’s best department stores, this historic hotel dates to 1910. The 46 renovated rooms have all the modern amenities (AC, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi) and are way more comfortable and stylish than you’d expect with this price tag in Paris. The triple rooms each have a queen bed and an extra ten feet of space, meaning three adults can fit comfortably. From $146, paris-france-hotel.com

This four-room B&B in Brooklyn (pictured above) is a bit off the beaten path, but the industrial Brooklyn meets American West vibe is about as hip as East Williamsburg gets. The Dream Catcher room is so small it barely fits a single bed, and a shared bathroom is down the hall, but it comes with breakfast and access to the parlor floor, backyard, and a whirlpool. From $150, urbancowboybnb.com

Part of the fun when you’re traveling on a budget? Finding that cool (and affordable) hotel worth writing home about. Here’s what you can get for $150 right now in 10 cities around the world.

The 238 themed rooms and suites at this centrally located hotel reflect the whimsy of the five Thai designers behind the aesthetic, and were inspired by the Five Elements of Chinese Medicine. You can also expect plenty of creature comforts, including Mac minis, free Wi-Fi, and access to an outdoor infinity pool. Entry-level rooms start at a spacious 400 square feet. From $140, accorhotels.com

8. Tokyo: Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku

The 624 rooms in this buzzy Shinjuku retreat, frequented mostly by business travelers and group tours, are undeniably stylish; there’s also a separate area that’s designated for solo female travelers. And, for less than $150, you can get a 200-square-foot room with a queen bed—a bargain in Tokyo. From $138, sunrouteplazashinjuku.jp

9. Sydney: Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour

Photo courtesy of Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour

The design-forward Ovolo sits in the heart of the trendy Darling Harbour area, an easy walk ride from Sydney's Central Business District. Guest rooms come with free snacks and drinks and are decorated with wall art that falls somewhere between Mondrian and graffiti. The property is also refreshingly honest about what to expect: The entry-level room is unapologetically called the Shoebox. From $164, ovolohotels.com

10. Cape Town: Grand Daddy Hotel

Photo courtesy of Grand Daddy Hotel

The design of this whimsical hotel’s Grand Daddy Suite, which will only set you back $130, lives up to its name: moody lighting, graphic wallpaper, a king bed, a marble bathroom. On the property, other fun-loving features include an outdoor cinema and a handful of Airstream trailers that double as penthouse suites on the rooftop. From $130, granddaddy.co.za



