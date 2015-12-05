What $150 Gets You in Hotels around the World

Photo courtesy of Mystic Hotel
Dec 5, 2015
Photo courtesy of Urban Cowboy
Urban Cowboy B&B, New York
Great hotels for $150 and under in 10 world cities
Article continues below advertisement
Part of the fun when you’re traveling on a budget? Finding that cool (and affordable) hotel worth writing home about. Here’s what you can get for $150 right now in 10 cities around the world.
1. New York: Urban Cowboy
This four-room B&B in Brooklyn (pictured above) is a bit off the beaten path, but the industrial Brooklyn meets American West vibe is about as hip as East Williamsburg gets. The Dream Catcher room is so small it barely fits a single bed, and a shared bathroom is down the hall, but it comes with breakfast and access to the parlor floor, backyard, and a whirlpool. From $150, urbancowboybnb.com
2. San Francisco: Mystic Hotel by Charlie Palmer
Chinatown, and FiDi. You might score a compact Mystic Junior room (150 to 195 square feet) with exposed brick walls, a slightly larger Mystic Guest Room with a bay window, or sometimes even a junior suite, depending on the night. Book via mobile for the best deals. Promotional rates from $139–$150, mystichotel.com
3. Cartagena: Alfiz Boutique Hotel
alfizhotel.com
4. Rio de Janeiro: Casa Cool Beans
Brazil is loved for: festive colors, tropical gardens, eye-popping works by local artists. The downside? It’s a little ways from the beach. Thanks to the fall of the real (BRL), the four-person duplex, with its semi-private outdoor patio, can now be had for $150. From $150, casacoolbeans.com
Tate Modern, prioritizes stylish design, comfy king-size beds, rain showers, and a robust Wi-Fi connection. From $166, citizenm.com
6. Paris: Hotel Paris France
A solid two-star hotel between the Marais, the Louvre, the Paris Opera, and the city’s best department stores, this historic hotel dates to 1910. The 46 renovated rooms have all the modern amenities (AC, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi) and are way more comfortable and stylish than you’d expect with this price tag in Paris. The triple rooms each have a queen bed and an extra ten feet of space, meaning three adults can fit comfortably. From $146, paris-france-hotel.com
7. Bangkok: Sofitel So Bangkok
Article continues below advertisement
The 238 themed rooms and suites at this centrally located hotel reflect the whimsy of the five Thai designers behind the aesthetic, and were inspired by the Five Elements of Chinese Medicine. You can also expect plenty of creature comforts, including Mac minis, free Wi-Fi, and access to an outdoor infinity pool. Entry-level rooms start at a spacious 400 square feet. From $140, accorhotels.com
8. Tokyo: Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku
The 624 rooms in this buzzy Shinjuku retreat, frequented mostly by business travelers and group tours, are undeniably stylish; there’s also a separate area that’s designated for solo female travelers. And, for less than $150, you can get a 200-square-foot room with a queen bed—a bargain in Tokyo. From $138, sunrouteplazashinjuku.jp
9. Sydney: Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour
The design-forward Ovolo sits in the heart of the trendy Darling Harbour area, an easy walk ride from Sydney's Central Business District. Guest rooms come with free snacks and drinks and are decorated with wall art that falls somewhere between Mondrian and graffiti. The property is also refreshingly honest about what to expect: The entry-level room is unapologetically called the Shoebox. From $164, ovolohotels.com
10. Cape Town: Grand Daddy Hotel
The design of this whimsical hotel’s Grand Daddy Suite, which will only set you back $130, lives up to its name: moody lighting, graphic wallpaper, a king bed, a marble bathroom. On the property, other fun-loving features include an outdoor cinema and a handful of Airstream trailers that double as penthouse suites on the rooftop. From $130, granddaddy.co.za
>>Next: This New Company is Creating the Future of Luggage
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy