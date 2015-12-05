Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

What $150 Gets You in Hotels around the World

By Ann Abel

Dec 5, 2015

share this article
flipboard
Urban Cowboy B&B, New York

Photo courtesy of Urban Cowboy

Urban Cowboy B&B, New York

Great hotels for $150 and under in 10 world cities

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Part of the fun when you’re traveling on a budget? Finding that cool (and affordable) hotel worth writing home about. Here’s what you can get for $150 right now in 10 cities around the world.

1. New York: Urban Cowboy

This four-room B&B in Brooklyn (pictured above) is a bit off the beaten path, but the industrial Brooklyn meets American West vibe is about as hip as East Williamsburg gets. The Dream Catcher room is so small it barely fits a single bed, and a shared bathroom is down the hall, but it comes with breakfast and access to the parlor floor, backyard, and a whirlpool. From $150, urbancowboybnb.com

2. San Francisco: Mystic Hotel by Charlie Palmer

Photo courtesy of Mystic Hotel
Thanks to promotions through the end of this year, $150 goes a long way at the newly renovated Mystic Hotel by Charlie Palmer, located on the border between Union Square, Chinatown, and FiDi. You might score a compact Mystic Junior room (150 to 195 square feet) with exposed brick walls, a slightly larger Mystic Guest Room with a bay window, or sometimes even a junior suite, depending on the night. Book via mobile for the best deals. Promotional rates from $139–$150, mystichotel.com

3. Cartagena: Alfiz Boutique Hotel

Photo courtesy of Alfiz Boutique Hotel
Built in the 17th century in the heart of Cartagena’s atmospheric old city (a UNESCO-Heritage Site), the Alfiz has eight rooms, a peaceful ambience, and décor inspired by the Colombian destination’s rich history (four poster beds; carved wooden mirrors; exposed beam ceilings). Right now you can snag standard rooms for a steal, with breakfast and Wi-Fi included, and an airport transfer if you stay three nights or more. From $131, alfizhotel.com

4. Rio de Janeiro: Casa Cool Beans

Photo courtesy of Casa Cool Beans
This adults-only B&B in the cool Santa Theresa neighborhood has all the things Brazil is loved for: festive colors, tropical gardens, eye-popping works by local artists. The downside? It’s a little ways from the beach. Thanks to the fall of the real (BRL), the four-person duplex, with its semi-private outdoor patio, can now be had for $150. From $150, casacoolbeans.com

5. London: citizenM

Courtesy of CitizenM
“Absolutely no trouser presses, bellboys, or stupid pillow chocolates” is one of the mottoes of this smart hotel, part of an upstart brand that focuses on what today’s travelers care about. This 192-room hotel, on the south side of the Thames in Bankside near the Tate Modern, prioritizes stylish design, comfy king-size beds, rain showers, and a robust Wi-Fi connection. From $166, citizenm.com

6. Paris: Hotel Paris France

St. Elisabeth de Hongerie Church, located next to Hotel Paris France
St. Elisabeth de Hongerie Church, located next to Hotel Paris France
Photo by Mbzt/Wikimedia Commons

A solid two-star hotel between the Marais, the Louvre, the Paris Opera, and the city’s best department stores, this historic hotel dates to 1910. The 46 renovated rooms have all the modern amenities (AC, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi) and are way more comfortable and stylish than you’d expect with this price tag in Paris. The triple rooms each have a queen bed and an extra ten feet of space, meaning three adults can fit comfortably. From $146, paris-france-hotel.com

7. Bangkok: Sofitel So Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Sofitel So Bangkok

Article continues below advertisement

The 238 themed rooms and suites at this centrally located hotel reflect the whimsy of the five Thai designers behind the aesthetic, and were inspired by the Five Elements of Chinese Medicine. You can also expect plenty of creature comforts, including Mac minis, free Wi-Fi, and access to an outdoor infinity pool. Entry-level rooms start at a spacious 400 square feet. From $140, accorhotels.com

8. Tokyo: Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku

Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku
Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku
Photo by Brett Spangler/Flickr

The 624 rooms in this buzzy Shinjuku retreat, frequented mostly by business travelers and group tours, are undeniably stylish; there’s also a separate area that’s designated for solo female travelers. And, for less than $150, you can get a 200-square-foot room with a queen bed—a bargain in Tokyo. From $138, sunrouteplazashinjuku.jp 

9. Sydney: Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour

Photo courtesy of Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour

The design-forward Ovolo sits in the heart of the trendy Darling Harbour area, an easy walk ride from Sydney's Central Business District. Guest rooms come with free snacks and drinks and are decorated with wall art that falls somewhere between Mondrian and graffiti. The property is also refreshingly honest about what to expect: The entry-level room is unapologetically called the Shoebox. From $164, ovolohotels.com

10. Cape Town: Grand Daddy Hotel

Photo courtesy of Grand Daddy Hotel

The design of this whimsical hotel’s Grand Daddy Suite, which will only set you back $130, lives up to its name: moody lighting, graphic wallpaper, a king bed, a marble bathroom. On the property, other fun-loving features include an outdoor cinema and a handful of Airstream trailers that double as penthouse suites on the rooftop. From $130, granddaddy.co.za

>>Next: This New Company is Creating the Future of Luggage

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories