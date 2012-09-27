Home>Travel inspiration

Wander Paris: Create an Airbnb Wish List and Win!

By AFAR Traveler

Sep 27, 2012

We’ve got an active community of travelers planning their next trip, and Airbnb.com has millions of great places for travelers to stay. The perfect partnership!

We’re teaming up with Airbnb to celebrate Paris, a magical land of sweet macarons, delicious wine, runny cheese and beautiful apartments. Check out the Wanderlist of Parisian delights in the October issue of AFAR.

To participate, all you have to do is browse the Paris listings on Airbnb.com, and make the perfect Parisian Wish List. Then tweet the Wish List to @afarmedia and @airbnb (you have to follow both of us to be eligible) with the hashtag #pariswander by 6am (Pacific) Friday morning. For inspiration, check out “Oui, Oui Paris,” a Wish List of Airbnb staff picks.

The grand prize is a $150 credit to use towards an Airbnb lodging and a subscription to AFAR magazine. Plus we’ll be giving away other prizes during the day, so stay tuned.

You have 24 hours to dream about Paris. Go! Join Airbnb now and see how to create your Wish List.

Photo by Lara Dalinsky from AFAR.com.

