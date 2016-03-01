Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture

Video: How to See Dubai in Two Minutes

By AFAR Traveler

Mar 1, 2016

share this article
flipboard
AFAR co-founder Greg Sullivan with Nasif Kayed, director of the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding

Photo by Gavin Allana

AFAR co-founder Greg Sullivan with Nasif Kayed, director of the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding

Check out an AFAR Experiences Dubai attendee's generous thank you for the trip

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We've already explained why AFAR Experiences Dubai was such an amazing trip. Here's another reason: One of our attendees shot this video in absolute stealth mode (none of us had any idea he was filming!) and sent it our way as a thank you. Even though he wishes to remain anonymous, he was kind enough to let us post it here. It gives a good flavor of what we experienced on the trip. Enjoy!

>>Next: Learn more about AFAR Experiences, and join us in New Orleans.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories