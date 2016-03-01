Video: How to See Dubai in Two Minutes

Mar 1, 2016
Photo by Gavin Allana
AFAR co-founder Greg Sullivan with Nasif Kayed, director of the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding
Check out an AFAR Experiences Dubai attendee's generous thank you for the trip
We've already explained why AFAR Experiences Dubai was such an amazing trip. Here's another reason: One of our attendees shot this video in absolute stealth mode (none of us had any idea he was filming!) and sent it our way as a thank you. Even though he wishes to remain anonymous, he was kind enough to let us post it here. It gives a good flavor of what we experienced on the trip. Enjoy!
