Uma Paro Villas in Bhutan

Como Hotels and Resorts will soon operate two retreats in Bhutan. Uma Paro has long been a favorite for its nine villas, each with butler service, a bukhari wood-burning stove, and a massage room. Uma Punakha will open later this year, with accommodations made of brick, timber, and glass that overlook rice paddies and the twisting Mo Chhu river.

Uma Paro, 975/8-271-597, villas from $690. Photo courtesy of Como Hotels and Resorts.