Uma Paro Villas in Bhutan

By James Sturz

Feb 23, 2012

From the March/April 2012 issue

Photo courtesy of Como Hotels and Resorts.

Photo courtesy of Como Hotels and Resorts.

These luxurious villas will soon open in Bhutan.

Como Hotels and Resorts will soon operate two retreats in Bhutan. Uma Paro has long been a favorite for its nine villas, each with butler service, a bukhari wood-burning stove, and a massage room. Uma Punakha will open later this year, with accommodations made of brick, timber, and glass that overlook rice paddies and the twisting Mo Chhu river.

Uma Paro, 975/8-271-597, villas from $690. Photo courtesy of Como Hotels and Resorts.

