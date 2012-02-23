Uma Paro Villas in Bhutan

By James Sturz
Feb 23, 2012
From the March/April 2012 issue
These luxurious villas will soon open in Bhutan.
Como Hotels and Resorts will soon operate two retreats in Bhutan. Uma Paro has long been a favorite for its nine villas, each with butler service, a bukhari wood-burning stove, and a massage room. Uma Punakha will open later this year, with accommodations made of brick, timber, and glass that overlook rice paddies and the twisting Mo Chhu river.
Uma Paro, 975/8-271-597, villas from $690.
