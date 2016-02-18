Trip Tailor: Tom Marchant

The co-founder of Black Tomato, a tour operator specializing in luxury tailor made trips, reveals the things he loves most about travel, from his obsession with tapas to his most prized travel souvenir.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Okinawa and the southwest islands of Japan.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Salvador, Brazil.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I always download documentaries onto my MacBook as it’s the best time to catch up on those that I’m unable to watch in my normally busy schedule.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

It’s really a question of adapting my routine. I don’t tend to change anything as I find that being abroad, in new cities and new places, makes the mundanity of (some) routines more exciting. For instance, if a hotel doesn’t have a gym, then I find a route in the city to run and don’t break that routine.

Salvador, Brazil is one of Marchant’s favorite destinations Ariana Chomitz

Spanish tapas. I’ve spent many summers on the east coast of Spain since I was a child, which is where my obsession for tapas began. Also, as a guy from Birmingham in the U.K., this is closely followed by Indian curry of course.

What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?