Traveling to India Just Got Way Easier

Good news in the Far-East travel scene: India has just made its convoluted visa process much, much easier for residents of 43 countries around the world. The United States made the cut for the “visa on arrival” program—though, strangely, Canada didn’t.

The Narendra Modi government’s name for the visa process is a little misleading, however; Those traveling to India must file a visa application four days in advance, along with a copy of your passport, your photo, and a $60 fee. Still, it’s better than the nighmarish mess it was before.

Now that it’s easier than ever to hop over to one of our favorite places in the world, we thought we’d make it even easier with this collection of guides; particularly, our guide to New Delhi. Better start planning that trip now.

