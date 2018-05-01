Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018: The Top Trips for Every Traveler

Sometimes the best way to experience a place is to go with the experts. Travel outfitters, with their extensive knowledge and on-the-ground connections, work tirelessly each year to craft trips that showcase the best of a destination. We collected the most exciting itineraries and then asked our readers to vote for their favorites. More than 79,000 AFAR travelers weighed in. The result? Your top trips of the year.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement