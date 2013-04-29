

This week’s edition of Travel Videos Worth a Damn is all about experience—the personal experience of a place, both in terms of its community and its physical surroundings, coming together in perfect harmony. First up, take a look at how a community in rural Oregon found new inspiration with a closer examination of its roots. Next, go around the world in 60 seconds with Rick Mereki. Experience a snapshot of Bali, and get an insider’s look at live in Sydney.

You may never have heard of Oakridge, Oregon before, but it’ll be on your radar after this video—facing a major economic downturn after the decline of the timber industry in the area, the community banded together to make the most of their natural resources and interests in a way that has revitalized the town:

It may not be in-depth, but it’s certainly a thorough look at a year’s worth of travel in sixty seconds. Rick Mereki’s trip around the world is not for the epileptic, but certainly eye-catching:

Stephan Kot’s “Postcard from Bali” is an intimate experience—it’s impossible not to have a sense for the lushness of the Balinese countryside, the beauty of its people, and the richness of its culture after watching this atmospheric gem: