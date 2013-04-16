We’re excited to introduce a new feature—Travel Videos Worth a Damn! We’ve dug through Vimeo, YouTube, even Vine to bring you the videos that will get you wanderlusting. And we’re accepting submissions: just email community@afar.com if you think you’ve got something to share that’s worth a damn.

“Mostar,” by DGA Productions: On any other week the Stari Most bridge looks like any other beautiful bridge in Europe. Dig a bit deeper and you’ll find that this bridge has an incredible story.

“Dutch Winter” by Kasper Bak: The next two minutes will beckon you to strap on a pair of skates and experience a Dutch winter like the locals do.

“The City Limits” by Dominic: No list is complete without a time lapse video. This one captures the energy and power of the human race.

“A Story for Tomorrow” by gnarly bay productions: Traveling with a partner can be one of the best or worst experiences of your life. Join this couple on a journey through the Atacama and Patagonia and you’ll be buying plane tickets for two.

Photo by Davina Baum/AFAR.com.