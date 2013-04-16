Home>Travel inspiration

Travel Videos Worth a Damn

By Joseph Diaz

Apr 16, 2013

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We’re excited to introduce a new feature—Travel Videos Worth a Damn! We’ve dug through Vimeo, YouTube, even Vine to bring you the videos that will get you wanderlusting. And we’re accepting submissions: just email community@afar.com if you think you’ve got something to share that’s worth a damn.

“Mostar,” by DGA Productions: On any other week the Stari Most bridge looks like any other beautiful bridge in Europe. Dig a bit deeper and you’ll find that this bridge has an incredible story.

“Dutch Winter” by Kasper Bak: The next two minutes will beckon you to strap on a pair of skates and experience a Dutch winter like the locals do.

“The City Limits” by Dominic: No list is complete without a time lapse video. This one captures the energy and power of the human race.

“A Story for Tomorrow” by gnarly bay productions: Traveling with a partner can be one of the best or worst experiences of your life. Join this couple on a journey through the Atacama and Patagonia and you’ll be buying plane tickets for two.

Photo by Davina Baum/AFAR.com.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories