International Airport Codes: Test Your Travel Knowledge

Mar 16, 2015
Think you’re travel-savvy enough to name what city all 15 airports are in?
After publishing the Airport Code quiz (which was very hard for most, but apparently too easy for some!), we had many requests for an International version — your wish has come true, folks. Now presenting the International Airport Code quiz. Think you’re travel-savvy enough to name what city all 15 airports are in? Warning: some may be tricky! Photo by Michaela Trimble
