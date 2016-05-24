Travel Bargain Alert: South Africa

Travel in South Africa is the most affordable it’s been in recent memory. At last check, the exchange rate was hovering around 15 rand per dollar. This is the weakest the local currency has been against the U.S. dollar in nearly 20 years. In fact, the dollar is twice as strong there as it was just five years ago, which means that for visitors disembarking with U.S. currency, everything feels like it’s on sale.

With an exchange rate this favorable, travelers can afford a much longer trip—and a lot of luxury perks that might have previously been out of reach. As David Cogswell wrote last week for TravelPulse, on a recent trip to South Africa, a “bottle of Champagne cost about as much as a single cocktail would have cost in a New York bar.”

A number of factors have weakened the rand. First, the weather: South Africa is experiencing its worst drought in more than a century, which has, in turn, driven up the costs of food precipitously, adversely affecting both GDP and international trade. Second, the political turmoil: In December President Jacob Zuma unexpectedly fired two finance ministers in quick succession, and in the following months Zuma and the current Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, have fought publicly for control of the National Treasury. Zuma has accused Gordhan of spying on the government, and there have been reports of Gordhan’s imminent arrest. Gordhan says that the treasury is “under attack.”