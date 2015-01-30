Tips from an Editor on How to Eat Your Way Through Rome

Looking for some tips on your next trip to Rome? Well, senior editor Andrew Richdale just returned—and we definitely suggest following his trail (especially if you like food). From the best pizza in the city to hotels you should stay at, here’s what he recommends.

What kind of traveler would like this trip?

Anybody who wants to eat their face off.

What do you recommended to AFAR Travelers looking to go there?

For some crazy views of the city, stay at the Hassler. It’s perched at the top of the Spanish steps. For something plush, stylish, and quiet, I’d vote D.O.M., a newish boutique with some really sick rooms. The TV is built into the mirror and room 8 has a giant free-standing tub. The bar downstairs attract a really chic crowd (and serves some killer negronis…).

Best travel moment?

The rose-walnut ice cream from Fatamorgana. I had it twice one day. I would’ve done the same with the ricotta pizza at Pizzarium had I not encountered it the last night of my trip.

What surprised you most about this trip?

I had forgotten how walkable it is, especially from the D.O.M. Everything I wanted to hit up was about a 30 minute trek from there and you pass a million gorgeous ruins on the way (of course). My iPhone logged more than six miles my last day there and it died in the afternoon.