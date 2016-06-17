Three Safaris for the Ethical Traveler

These safari outfitters respect the land and the animals they showcase. Here are three African safaris ethical travelers can be proud of.

Angama Mara

You’ll wake up to panoramic views of the Mara Triangle along with breakfast on the deck of a private, elegant tent cabin. From there, the day might unfold with a personally tailored game drive through the Mara, a visit to a Masai crafts studio, or a full-body massage in a serene outdoor setting. From $825 per person per night

Singita Grumeti

In the 10 years since Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti opened, the number of water buffalo in the area has increased sixfold. In addition, the lodge has partnered with the non-profit Grumeti Fund to create sustainable living solutions for the community: vegetable gardens, chicken farms, and dozens of clean-water boreholes. After a day of spotting wildlife, travelers have the option to sleep among the animals in mobile luxury tents or retreat to an airy cottage where calls of the wild can be heard from afar. From $1,210 per person per night



andBeyond Matetsi

The banks of the Zambezi River used to be a hotbed of big-game hunters in Zimbabwe, where hunting is still legal and common. Now it’s the site of andBeyond’s new Matetsi lodge, a private game reserve that is protected. In addition, the lodge is solar-powered, the kitchen’s produce is home-grown, and the staff has teamed up with the Africa Foundation to help locals develop better environmental practices. From $950 per person per night