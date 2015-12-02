Three New Ways to See Ireland

These days, your options for an Irish getaway extend beyond planes, cars, and buses. Take the region's first luxury train, or cruise around the shores. And if you're thinking of taking to the air? There's an option that's way more fun than a plane ride.

Ireland by Rail

The new Belmond Grand Hibernian is Ireland’s first luxury train, and probably as close to an Irish fairy tale as you can get. The 20 cabins are each inspired by and named after an Irish county, and the onboard restaurants serve local fare from the regions the train passes through. On the weeklong Grand Tour of Ireland, you’ll explore the history of nine cities, with stops at the Jameson whiskey factory and Dublin’s 12th-century St. Patrick’s Cathedral. From $8,500 per person.

Ireland by Ship

Lindblad Expeditions teamed up with the National Geographic Society for a new eight-day cruise that traverses the entire coastline of Ireland, including stops at a few Irish islands. You’ll see the Skellig Islands and their sixth-century ruins, and stop at Skellig Michael for an up-close look at puffin nests. Also on the itinerary: a tour by Zodiac of the Cliffs of Moher. From $7,990 per person based on double occupancy.

Ireland by Helicopter