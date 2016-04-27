Three Incredible Ways to Travel In Napa

When in California wine country, you want a ride that matches your wine. For a step up from the ubiquitous tour buses, try one of these cushier modes of transportation.

FLOAT OVER

IfOnly books hot-air balloon rides above the rolling hills. After you 've landed, spring for the company’s private tasting with a sommelier. From $225/person

GET A CALF WORKOUT

Trek Travel’s six-day bike tour pedals along hot springs, mountaintops, and towering canyons with plenty of stops for food and wine along the way. From $3,300

RENT AN AUDI

With Audi’s new Bay Area−only, on-demand service, visitors to San Francisco can drive an A5 from their hotel to wine country without going to a rental desk. From $200/day

>>Next: How AFAR's Editors Do Wine Country