Three Incredible Ways to Travel In Napa

By Andrew Richdale

Apr 27, 2016

From the May/June 2016 issue

Photo by Ali Hamdany/Flickr

Three stylish ways to take in those wine country views

When in California wine country, you want a ride that matches your wine. For a step up from the ubiquitous tour buses, try one of these cushier modes of transportation.

FLOAT OVER
IfOnly books hot-air balloon rides above the rolling hills. After you 've landed, spring for the company’s private tasting with a sommelier. From $225/person

GET A CALF WORKOUT
Trek Travel’s six-day bike tour pedals along hot springs, mountaintops, and towering canyons with plenty of stops for food and wine along the way. From $3,300

RENT AN AUDI
With Audi’s new Bay Area−only, on-demand service, visitors to San Francisco can drive an A5 from their hotel to wine country without going to a rental desk. From $200/day

