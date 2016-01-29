Three Gay Ski Weeks Around the World

Every winter, a number of snowy destinations reserve their slopes for gay travelers to mingle. While Aspen Ski Week—a solid choice—has just wrapped up, it’s not too late to catch these (or reserve your spot for next year’s festivities in Colorado).

The Last-Minute Option

Good news for men who like men and skiing. In twenty days, Park City will host it's four-day Utah Gay Ski Week, co-hosted by OUT magazine. Enjoy cocktail hours and drag by night, epic powder by day. Book now for discounted lodging and access to events.

February 18-21st



While You're In France This Spring

The French town of Avoriaz welcomes LGBT folks for European Gay Ski Week in late March when they can enjoy the best of the ski-in-ski-out resort's spoils: a late season of fluffy white. The town gets an average of 26 feet of snow a year. It's just about as charming as an Alpine village can get. You're perched on a cliff facing the mountains. Little chalets line the slopes. And the taxis are horse-drawn carriages for God's sake.

March 19th-26th



Yes, You Can Ski in New Zealand

Specifically in Queenstown on the South Island during Gay Ski Week QT. While there, hit the Cardrona resort's laid-back slopes, book a helicopter tour of the surrounding mountains and lakes, and meet new ski buddies at nightly parties. You're also in a prime Down-Under wine region where the Chardonnays rival the French stuff.

August 27th-September 3rd