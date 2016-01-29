Home>Travel inspiration

Three Gay Ski Weeks Around the World

By Andrew Richdale

Jan 29, 2016

share this article
flipboard
Avoriaz, France, home to European Gay Ski Week in March

Avoriaz, France, home to European Gay Ski Week in March

Out There: AFAR's hub for the modern gay traveler

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Every winter, a number of snowy destinations reserve their slopes for gay travelers to mingle. While Aspen Ski Week—a solid choice—has just wrapped up, it’s not too late to catch these (or reserve your spot for next year’s festivities in Colorado).

The Last-Minute Option

Good news for men who like men and skiing. In twenty days, Park City will host it's four-day Utah Gay Ski Week, co-hosted by OUT magazine. Enjoy cocktail hours and drag by night, epic powder by day. Book now for discounted lodging and access to events.

February 18-21st

While You're In France This Spring

The French town of Avoriaz welcomes LGBT folks for European Gay Ski Week in late March when they can enjoy the best of the ski-in-ski-out resort's spoils: a late season of fluffy white. The town gets an average of 26 feet of snow a year. It's just about as charming as an Alpine village can get. You're perched on a cliff facing the mountains. Little chalets line the slopes. And the taxis are horse-drawn carriages for God's sake.

March 19th-26th

Yes, You Can Ski in New Zealand

Specifically in Queenstown on the South Island during Gay Ski Week QT. While there, hit the Cardrona resort's laid-back slopes, book a helicopter tour of the surrounding mountains and lakes, and meet new ski buddies at nightly parties. You're also in a prime Down-Under wine region where the Chardonnays rival the French stuff.

August 27th-September 3rd

Article continues below advertisement

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories