Three Games to Pick Up on Your Travels

Buy these games in their home country and you’ll get a keepsake with character, and a surefire icebreaker for making friends along the way.

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford

Hand-carved bao boards (a spin on mancala) are easy to find in the markets of Kenya and Tanzania —but local players are hard to beat. Maybe suggest a round of bao la kujifunza—“bao for beginners.”

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford

On streets in Havana , games of partner dominoes rage. Players move with mechanical precision, playing a winning move with a triumphant thwack.

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford

Japan’s version of the ancient cup-and-ball game has become a full-on phenomenon, with the YouTube channels to prove it. SpinGear’s two Tokyo stores stock every imaginable color and pattern.

>>Next: Why this Kaleidoscopic Patchwork Rug is Our Favorite