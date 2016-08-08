Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

Three Games to Pick Up on Your Travels

By Lisa Trottier

Aug 8, 2016

From the September/October 2016 issue

Photo by Andre Deak/Flick

What do Cuba, Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania all have in common? Great games.

Buy these games in their home country and you’ll get a keepsake with character, and a surefire icebreaker for making friends along the way.

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford
Bao
Hand-carved bao boards (a spin on mancala) are easy to find in the markets of Kenya and Tanzania—but local players are hard to beat. Maybe suggest a round of bao la kujifunza—“bao for beginners.”

 

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford
 Cuban Dominoes
On streets in Havana, games of partner dominoes rage. Players move with mechanical precision, playing a winning move with a triumphant thwack.

Illustration by Sarah C. Rutherford
Kendama
Japan’s version of the ancient cup-and-ball game has become a full-on phenomenon, with the YouTube channels to prove it. SpinGear’s two Tokyo stores stock every imaginable color and pattern.

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

