This Tiny Region is Proof that Big Things Come in Small Packages

Nov 30, 2016
From the January/February 2016 issue
The neighboring countries of the Transcaucasian region seem worlds apart.
The bordering countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia—known together as the region of Transcaucasia—can seem worlds apart. Each country’s language shares no roots with the others, and while most Azerbaijanis practice Islam, Georgia and Armenia are predominantly Christian. A trip through the region with outfitter Caucasus Travel takes you to Azerbaijan’s 8th-century mosques, Armenia’s Eastern Orthodox monasteries, chic Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Dilijan, a mountain resort town that has been called “the Armenian Switzerland.” Caucasus Travel employs only local guides, and their 14-day trip ends with a celebratory toast in Georgia, the birthplace of winemaking. From $3,900.
