This Secret (and Totally Charming) Swiss Village is a Dream

We love skiing in the Swiss Alps; so do lots of other people. That’s what is so great about Arosa, a small Alpine village in the northeast of Switzerland. It has a dreamy look, low-key vibe, and, for now, a lack of crazy crowds. Here, four other bragging rights Arosa, Switzerland has.

The train ride in is absolutely gorgeous.

Everything people say about the Swiss railway system is true: it’s reliable and offers mind-blowing views. For the train ride from Zurich to Arosa—which takes you over narrow bridges, past small towns, and high up into the Alps—the latter is especially true.

You can dine in an igloo.

This past winter, the Tschuggen Grand Hotel constructed a dining room out of ice, which seats up to 20 diners. Don’t worry about being too cold: They provide you with comfortable chairs and warm blankets and feed you a pot of steaming cheese fondue. The menu is set, but diners can choose between a traditional or champagne and truffle fondue.

If Brooklyn had an après-ski scene...

Opened by a cool-kid restauranteur from Zurich, Alpenblick is the perfect spot to enjoy beer or Switzerland's exceptional wine in a rustic-but-modern space. Stay for dinner and you’ll be treated to locally dried meats, cheeses, and an indoor open fire where they grill produce from the region.

In the Winter, it has so many ski trails to choose from.

In 2014, the Urdenbahn cable car, which links Arosa to the slopes of the nearby resort Lenzerheide, was opened. Besides being a cool word to say—Oorrdenbaan—this is great because visitors have gained ski, snowboard, hike, and toboggan access to 87 miles of additional winter ski trails.