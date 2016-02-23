Home>Travel inspiration

This Secret (and Totally Charming) Swiss Village is a Dream

By Mary Holland

02.23.16

share this article
flipboard
Arosa, Switzerland in all of its glory.

Photo by Martin Fiser/Flckr

Arosa, Switzerland in all of its glory.

Please, don't tell too many people about it.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We love skiing in the Swiss Alps; so do lots of other people. That’s what is so great about Arosa, a small Alpine village in the northeast of Switzerland. It has a dreamy look, low-key vibe, and, for now, a lack of crazy crowds. Here, four other bragging rights Arosa, Switzerland has.

The train ride in is absolutely gorgeous.

Everything people say about the Swiss railway system is true: it’s reliable and offers mind-blowing views. For the train ride from Zurich to Arosa—which takes you over narrow bridges, past small towns, and high up into the Alps—the latter is especially true.

You can dine in an igloo.

This past winter, the Tschuggen Grand Hotel constructed a dining room out of ice, which seats up to 20 diners. Don’t worry about being too cold: They provide you with comfortable chairs and warm blankets and feed you a pot of steaming cheese fondue. The menu is set, but diners can choose between a traditional or champagne and truffle fondue.

If Brooklyn had an après-ski scene...

Opened by a cool-kid restauranteur from Zurich, Alpenblick is the perfect spot to enjoy beer or  Switzerland's exceptional wine in a rustic-but-modern space. Stay for dinner and you’ll be treated to locally dried meats, cheeses, and an indoor open fire where they grill produce from the region.

In the Winter, it has so many ski trails to choose from.

In 2014, the Urdenbahn cable car, which links Arosa to the slopes of the nearby resort Lenzerheide, was opened. Besides being a cool word to say—Oorrdenbaan—this is great because visitors have gained ski, snowboard, hike, and toboggan access to 87 miles of additional winter ski trails.

Article continues below advertisement

popular stories

  1. Airlines Told They Must Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

    Tips + News

  2. You Can Get America’s Most Iconic Foods Shipped to You, Wherever You Are

    Food + Drink

  3. Turn Your Home Into a Wellness Retreat With These Little Luxuries Under $50

    Health + Wellness

more from afar

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

Museums + Galleries

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

Books

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

Art + Culture

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List