This New Program Will Change the Way You Hit the Hiking Trails

By Kyana Moghadam

Jun 23, 2016

Courtesy of Fjällräven

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa partnered with Fjällräven to create the first Backpack Concierge.

If your summer vacation has come down to a choice between a trek in the great outdoors or some well-deserved chill-time at a luxury resort, fear not—you can have both. This summer, the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa has teamed up with the folks at Fjällräven to send you on a hike along mountain trails in true Swedish-sustainable style. Meet the brand-new Backpack Concierge program.

Since the company’s humble beginnings in 1960 when founder Åke Nordin stuffed his hiking supplies into his newly-built wooden-frame rucksack, the Fjällräven brand has been synonymous with quality outdoor clothing and gear. Two of its classic bags, the Kaipak and the Rucksack, are available for use with the Backpack Concierge (as well as a one-time discount on future Fjällräven products) when you call the concierge ahead of time and reserve your pack.

During production, Fjällräven bags create 90 percent fewer emissions of CO2.
Courtesy of Fjällräven
What's in the bag? There's a personalized guide to the best local hot spots in each one. The “Local Secrets” cards are created by the on-site Park Hyatt Beaver Creek team, change seasonally, and include information regarding everything from secluded hot springs to pet-friendly hikes. Because hiking is a must when visiting the Rocky Mountains, the concierge program also provides a number of guided treks, all of which are tailored to your personal skill level and can include anything from a gourmet lunch to a mountain wine excursion into the White River National Forest.

