This Is the Perfect New Orleans Souvenir

By Nicoletta Richardson

May 31, 2016

From the July/August 2016 issue

Le Grande Zombi Scarf

Le Grande Zombi Scarf

At the city's new Ace Hotel, there's a fashionable gift shop item worth bringing home.

Paige Russell of Austin, Texas, designed this Le Grande Zombi Scarf by cutting and arranging pieces of colorful construction paper into shapes of celebratory dancers, like a modern-day Matisse. Her inspiration? The festive spirit of NOLA and the work of folk artist William Hawkins. An image of a snake refers to 19th-century voodoo queen Marie Laveau’s pet serpent, a central symbol in the city’s Creole tradition. You’ll find the silk accessory at the recently opened Ace Hotel New Orleans, also available on their website. ($112)

