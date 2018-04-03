This Is the New Hospitality

In the very first issue of AFAR, we published an essay by the legendary travel writer Tim Cahill about the kindness of strangers—and karmic debt. If you haven’t read it, I encourage you to. It details hospitality in its purest form.

In the intervening years since that issue came out, the business of hospitality has changed dramatically. In 2009, the prevailing wisdom for hotels was to keep guests comfortably tucked inside their rooms. Today, in response to the experiential travel movement, hotels are vigorously investing in their communal spaces and trying to get travelers out and about in their destinations. And of course, the hotel industry has been rocked by the popularity of Airbnb and other homesharing services. In cities around the world, many formal white tablecloth restaurants have been replaced by more casual spots that exude warmth and an unpretentious vibe.

