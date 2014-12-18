This Holiday, Give the Gift of Travel

Each year, AFAR partners with No Barriers Youth to sponsor expeditions abroad for school kids from under-served communities around the United States, a program named Learning AFAR.

AFAR’s mission is to encourage experiential travel, to enable travelers to have deeper and more meaningful travel experiences; through Learning AFAR, we can help bring the life-changing potential of travel to young people who might otherwise never get such an opportunity.

Over the past several years, Learning AFAR has provided travel scholarships to hundreds of students; this year, for example, students from schools in Oakland, Seattle, Chicago, and New York City traveled to China and Costa Rica.

But the program is more than just a cash handout: Before, during, and after the trip, students participate in education that focuses on leadership skills, the importance of cross-cultural exchange, and the need to “give something back”—both abroad and at home—so that wider communities can benefit from their opportunity. On their return, participants produce a travel magazine—based on the AFAR model—for themselves and their community that outlines their trip, what they learned, and how it changed them.

