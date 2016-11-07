This Camper Makes Nomadic Life Feel Downright Modern

Whether you’re looking to become a professional nomad or searching for a gift for the friend who can’t stay in one place, you’ll probably eventually land on a camper. For those who love adventure, a camper promises untethered mobility: Your ride is also your hotel, your travels one long, beautiful scenic route. Check out the Insta-famous nomads who subscribe to #vanlife, and you’ll be convinced that this is the lifestyle worth going after.

Happier Camper makes that dream more attainable with its compact, stylishly retro camper vans. Each Happier Camper is equipped with solar panels and Bose speakers and can sleep up to five. Before you commit, rent one in L.A. and take a scenic test drive up Highway 1. From $16,950.

