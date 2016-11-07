Home>Travel inspiration>Road Trips

This Camper Makes Nomadic Life Feel Downright Modern

By Andrew Richdale

Nov 7, 2016

From the November/December 2016 issue

A Happier Camper at Yosemite

Courtesy of Happier Camper

This little camper is a larger-than-life gift for the adventure-seeker in your life.

Whether you’re looking to become a professional nomad or searching for a gift for the friend who can’t stay in one place, you’ll probably eventually land on a camper. For those who love adventure, a camper promises untethered mobility: Your ride is also your hotel, your travels one long, beautiful scenic route. Check out the Insta-famous nomads who subscribe to #vanlife, and you’ll be convinced that this is the lifestyle worth going after.

Happier Camper makes that dream more attainable with its compact, stylishly retro camper vans. Each Happier Camper is equipped with solar panels and Bose speakers and can sleep up to five. Before you commit, rent one in L.A. and take a scenic test drive up Highway 1. From $16,950. 

Find gifts for everyone else on your list, too. Here, our top picks for the bibliophile, the gadget-obsessed, the entertainer, the style lover, and the aesthete.

