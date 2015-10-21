This Australian Hotel Uses the Ocean as a Beautiful Inspiration

With a prime spot in Cabarita, a sleepy surfer enclave 40 minutes north of Byron Bay, the Halcyon House was destined to be dressed in white and blue. “I wanted it to remind me of the ocean,” says interior designer Anna Spiro. A wave of aquamarines, navys, and teals is found throughout the 21-room hotel and in the airy restaurant, Paper Daisy. Spiro used blue-and-white-striped rattan chairs, textured cushions, and vintage pieces to liven up the simple space. “The patterns pop and create a relaxed beach vibe, which is what the hotel is all about.”

Spiro’s Attention to Detail:

Uncanny Reflection

Designer Anna Spiro picked up the fireplace mantel that frames the room’s mirror at Massachusetts’ Brimfield Antique Show. “I had a vision that it would look fabulous as a mirror,” she says. “Now it’s one of my favorite pieces.”

Vintage Revival

The hotel’s lighting is a mix of repurposed and new fixtures. “There’s at least one vintage lamp in every room,” Spiro says. She sourced most of the bases in New York, then had them finished with custom lampshades—including these brass wall sconces with ikat clip shades.

Bank This

To keep things casual, Spiro lined the banquette with comfortable cushions and throw pillows made from African textiles.

Timeless White

“An all-white space provides a lovely backdrop that’s never dated,” Spiro says. “Wallpapers can look tired and passé very quickly.”