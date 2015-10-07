Home>Travel inspiration>Beaches

These Are Three of the Caribbean’s Best Cocktails

By Jen Murphy

Oct 7, 2015

From the November/December 2015 issue

Instead of sweet, fruity rum punch, the newest cocktail spots in the Caribbean offer balanced drinks mixed with small-batch rums and farm-fresh ingredients that would be right at home in a mainland hipster bar. Here are four to try on your next island getaway.

The Refashioned Punch, served at the new adults-only Jetty Bar at Carlisle Bay in Antigua, features local distillery English Harbor’s 5-year aged rum, with a touch of lime and orange bitters. When star chef Marcus Samuelsson opened Marcus’ this summer in the newly renovated Hamilton Princess & Beach Club on Bermuda, he created grown-up versions of classic island drinks. “Whether your go-to is a Dark and Stormy or a Piña Colada, our versions are just as delicious as the originals,” says Samuelsson. His Dark and Stormier, traditionally served with ginger beer and rum, gets a spicy kick from the addition of fresh ginger, while the Hurrycane, is reimagined with passion fruit, lemon juice, and fresh basil. Finally, mango and a hit of mint and lime make the Colada Colada a drink even cocktail snobs can order with pride.

