These Are the Most—and the Least—Welcoming Countries for Expats

Putting down roots can be harder than traveling. According to a 2016 survey conducted by InterNations, a global networking and data platform for expatriates, these are some of the countries most and least welcoming of foreign residents.

C'mon Over!

Taiwan

Of the 67 countries surveyed, Taiwan swept top honors in the quality of life department. Expats report feeling safe and pleased with their work-life balance.

Malta

The sunny Mediterranean nation scored well for its sunny climate, hospitable locals, cheap housing, and welcoming environment for entrepreneurs.

Ecuador

Consistently top-rated thanks to its quality health care and low cost of housing, Ecuador has recently suffered through some tougher economic times.

Think About It

New Zealand

Kiwi-wannabes enjoy a strong job market, a clean environment, and lots of leisure activities. But making friends is tough, as is dealing with the geographical isolation.

Italy

Expats report shorter workweeks, heavenly food, and outstanding beaches. But high taxes and the continuing economic crisis are major downsides.

Indonesia

The beaches are stunning and the locals are welcoming, but expats surveyed warn of long workweeks, difficulties finding jobs, and concerns over safety.

Unsplash.com Floating down the canals of Venice, Italy

Whoa, Hold Up!

Brazil

For some expats, fine weather and friendly locals aren’t enough to offset Brazil’s high crime rate, tumultuous political scene, and limited schooling options.

Egypt

It’s one of the more affordable countries, but high pollution, dodgy medical care, lousy job prospects, and concerns about personal safety are serious challenges.