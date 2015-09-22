These 9 Trends Prove That the Way We Travel Is Changing

Last month, I attended Virtuoso Travel Week, a gathering of high-end travel advisors, travel agencies, and travel suppliers from all over the world. The event attracts 4,842 people in the industry to the Bellagio in Las Vegas. There were more than 90 countries represented. What I heard over and over again was that luxury experiential travel is the now and the future of travel. Here are nine trends that are changing the face of the industry.

1. Biking is the new golf. I’ll say no more. Okay, I will say more: Cycling appeals across generations, and more and more, travelers are looking for the vantage point that two wheels provide. Companies like Gray & Co and Backroads specialize in custom-made trips that offer plenty of indulgence along with the exercise.

2. Travel with family is huge right now. Especially rising in popularity: Three generations or more are booking river cruises in Europe together; south- or east-African safaris; and multi-country Latin American trips.

3. The future is not in sedentary travel. Across generations, luxury adventure travel is booming. For Gen X that means experiential, active, and immersive travel. Family drives Gen X, which means kids are going to places their grandparents couldn’t have dreamed of. The kids are getting out of their day-to-day and enjoying atypical and interactive experiences.