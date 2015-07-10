Home>Travel inspiration

These 9 Airline Posters Will Take You Straight Back to 1950

By Aislyn Greene

Jul 10, 2015

United, 1955

We know the golden era of air travel wasn’t a total glamour fest (how was smoking on planes ever a thing?) but we’re not above daydreaming about the days when flying felt like more of an affair—no sweatpants allowed. That’s what we’re doing when looking at these airline posters from the new book Airline Visual History by M.C. Hüne. It’s an inspiringly deep dive into the aviation artists and cultural trends behind those beautifully designed Mad Men-like posters that were ubiquitous from the ’50s through the ’70s. Here, 10 we wish would fly our way again.

Pan_Am_Nr_233

Pan Am, 1969

TWA_Nr_720

TWA, 1956

AF Nr_197

Air France, 1953 (Raymond Gid)

Nr_265

Canadian Pacific, 1957 (Peter Ewart)

United_Airlines_Nr103

United, 1962

Nr_239

BOAC, 1950 (Frank Wootton)

Continental_Nr_141

Continental, 1969

Aeroflot Plakate 1965_Seite_1

Aeroflot, 1965 (A. Labunsky)

Want to fly like it’s 1969?
Here are our tips for making your flight more glamorous.

All photos courtesy of Callisto Publishers. © 2014 Callisto Publishers GmbH, Berlin, Germany

