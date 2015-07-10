These 9 Airline Posters Will Take You Straight Back to 1950

Jul 10, 2015
We know the golden era of air travel wasn’t a total glamour fest (how was smoking on planes ever a thing?) but we’re not above daydreaming about the days when flying felt like more of an affair—no sweatpants allowed. That’s what we’re doing when looking at these airline posters from the new book Airline Visual History by M.C. Hüne. It’s an inspiringly deep dive into the aviation artists and cultural trends behind those beautifully designed Mad Men-like posters that were ubiquitous from the ’50s through the ’70s. Here, 10 we wish would fly our way again.
Pan Am, 1969
TWA, 1956
Air France, 1953 (Raymond Gid)
Canadian Pacific, 1957 (Peter Ewart)
United, 1962
BOAC, 1950 (Frank Wootton)
Continental, 1969
Aeroflot, 1965 (A. Labunsky)
All photos courtesy of Callisto Publishers. © 2014 Callisto Publishers GmbH, Berlin, Germany
