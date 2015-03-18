Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Bars + Nightlife

The World’s Greatest Whiskey Isn’t Always Irish

By Danielle Walsh

Mar 18, 2015

Andrew Abrahamson of L.A.’s Seven Grand Whiskey Bar, one of our favorite places to sip the good stuff, shares three regions that are challenging the old guard.

031015drinking.kavalan

1. TAIWAN
“Made by Taiwan’s first privately owned distillery, Kavalan Solist Sherry is aged in Spanish sherry barrels. It picks up those qualities—dried fruits, chocolate, and nuts.” Kavalan recently won World’s Best at the Oscars of whiskey. $135, kavalanwhisky.com

031015drinking.lark

2. TASMANIA
“Lark Cask Strength speaks to the power of terroir. The drink is made off the coast of Australia, and, with an odd funk that recalls seashells and humid jungle, you can absolutely tell.” $150, larkdistillery.com.au

031015drinking.craigellachie

3. SCOTLAND
“That Scotland makes good whiskey isn’t news. That Craigellachie 13 Year, a grassy booze that hits every corner of your tongue, is now sold in the U.S.? Now that’s news.” $54, craigellachie.com

For more drinking tips, check out our feature “How to Drink Anywhere in the World” from the May 2015 issue.

Main photo by Dominick/Flickr. Bottle images courtesy of the brands.

