The Woman Who Could Convince Anyone to Cruise

The sky is literally the limit for Edie Rodriguez. The CEO of Crystal Cruises, the world’s most award-winning luxury cruise line, is now showing seasoned cruise passengers new ways to see the world: yachts, expedition-class ships, submarines, river vessels—and even airplanes. With these new offerings, she’s also turning non-cruisers on to Crystal for the first time, all while maintaining the brand’s je ne sais quoi.

“It’s important that the traveler sees these components as beautiful puzzle pieces that deliver exclusive, customizable experiences of a lifetime,” Rodriguez says. “We’re offering travel in very different styles.”

Photo by Ian Spanier Edie Rodriguez

The new 31-suite Crystal Esprit yacht has lured adventurous travelers typically allergic to big ships—in fact, about half of the yacht’s guests have never been on a cruise before. They get to visit off-the-beaten-path ports that bigger vessels can’t reach, or explore underwater in the Esprit’s submarine. Signature touches, such as Crystal’s butler service and free-flowing champagne, remain.

Next up for 2017 are two river cruise vessels that will launch in Europe, followed by a well-appointed 777 airplane that will carry groups of up to 84 passengers on international, multicontinent itineraries, the first of which debuts in September 2017.

Joining the portfolio in 2019 is the first of three new oceangoing ships with private residences. Who wouldn’t want an ocean view from their second home?

“It’s time for us to not be just a cruise line anymore,” says Rodriguez. “And there’s more to come.”

